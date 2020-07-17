Georgia Lt. Governor squirms while CNN’s Camerota grills him about state’s anti-mask mandate lawsuit

Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan had difficulty on Friday defending Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to sue their state’s capital city of Atlanta for mandating that people wear face masks outside of their homes.

During an appearance on CNN, host Alisyn Camerota grilled Duncan about the lawsuit, and he often responded with evasive responses that did not directly answer her questions.

“Why is Gov. Kemp… suing [Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms] about this?” she asked.

“Well, I would point you to the governor and the attorney general in the suit they filed yesterday, you know?” he replied. “It’s my job, I’m using this platform to really encourage everybody to wear masks.”

Duncan went on to emphasize that wearing masks should be an issue of personal responsibility and not one that required government mandates.

Camerota was not satisfied with this reply, however.

“We have laws about drunk driving because sometimes people are not personally responsible,” she said. “Are you saying that you disagree with the governor’s lawsuit?”

“I absolutely see his intentions around the hard, around the inability to enforce people, you know, are you going to walk up to somebody, as a law enforcement officer, ‘You didn’t it have over your nose so here’s the citation?'” he replied.

