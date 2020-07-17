Georgia Lt. Governor squirms while CNN’s Camerota grills him about state’s anti-mask mandate lawsuit

“Well, I would point you to the governor and the attorney general in the suit they filed yesterday, you know?” he replied. “It’s my job, I’m using this platform to really encourage everybody to wear masks.”
Duncan went on to emphasize that wearing masks should be an issue of personal responsibility and not one that required government mandates.
Camerota was not satisfied with this reply, however.
“We have laws about drunk driving because sometimes people are not personally responsible,” she said. “Are you saying that you disagree with the governor’s lawsuit?”
“I absolutely see his intentions around the hard, around the inability to enforce people, you know, are you going to walk up to somebody, as a law enforcement officer, ‘You didn’t it have over your nose so here’s the citation?'” he replied.
Watch the video below.
Speaking with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski on Friday morning, the former head of the Republican National Committee hammered the Republican governor of Georgia for following Donald Trump's lead and not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously as their states are swamped with new infections.
To set the stage for Michael Steele, hostBrzezinski went off on a rant about the opposition by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to mandating wearing masks to avoid contracting COVID-19, calling the governor's decision "stupidity."
"The stupidity is boundless here, it is truly boundless," she began. " I mean, masks have been determined to keep people safe it is a legitimate and credible mitigation technique. It even could be possible to help businesses open up and revive the economy if we have uniform social distancing guidelines, mask use, and a number of other measures."
With so many pundits arguing that President Donald Trump is alienating suburban voters, the president is stepping up his suburban outreach — and he is doing it in an overtly racist, fear-mongering way that recalls President Richard Nixon and segregationist George Wallace in the 1960s and 1970s.
During a speech on the White House’s South Lawn on Thursday, July 16, Trump slammed former Vice President Joe Biden on housing policies and attacked a rule designed to combat segregation. Biden, Trump claimed, would “obliterate” the suburbs if elected president in November by causing property values to plummet and crime to skyrocket.
A jogger flipped out, flipped off and then physically assaulted a Washington woman who asked him to cover his face while exercising.
The woman was walking the track between Clark College and Hudson’s Bay High School on Wednesday when she got into an argument with a man who was not wearing a mask or following social distancing guidelines, reported The News Tribune.
She tried keeping her distance, but the woman told KATU-TV that the man kept pace with her.