Georgia man hung nooses as Halloween decorations — then a meth bust revealed his KKK outfit

Published

15 mins ago

on

A police search of a home in Clayton County, Georgia, revealed some disturbing findings, according to Fox5.

When executing a search warrant on the suspected meth house, deputies found around 7 ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a handgun, and around $5,000 in “drug money.” They found an “original” KKK robe.

According to officials, the robe is around 60 to 70-years-old.

“Longtime neighbors stated they found it a little extreme when on Halloween they would see nooses hanging in the front yard, but they never imagined where the idea probably originated from,” Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said in a statement.

The man, identified as Eric Spencer, is now in the Clayton County Jail.


2020 Election

US democracy will face ‘the mother of all stress tests’ in 2020: British journalist

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Although the United States has had more than its share of ugly, divisive presidential elections over the years — from 1968 to 1988 to 2000 — it also has a long history of candidates making gracious concession speeches after their losses and wishing the president-elect well. But British journalist Edward Luce, in a July 2 article for Financial Times, expresses fears that the 2020 election will be especially ugly — so ugly that U.S. democracy itself could be in danger in November.

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell charged with ‘conspiracy to entice minors’ in sex trafficking operation

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of the late accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is being charged with "conspiracy to entice minors" to travel and engage in "illegal sex acts," according to a newly unsealed indictment.

The indictment specifically claims that Maxwell "assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims."

Maxwell and Epstein both knew that "certain victims" were under the age of 18 at the time of their abuse, and the pair abused girls as young as 14 years old, the indictment claims.

