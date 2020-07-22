Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP chairman won’t confirm or deny receiving Biden ‘materials’ from foreign sources — as Ukrainians say they’re passing him dirt

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Wednesday, NBC News reported that Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI), who is currently running a probe into the financial dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family in Ukraine, is declining to directly challenge the Biden campaign’s accusation that they are receiving “materials” from foreign sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Among other things, the Biden campaign is accusing Johnson of being opaque about whether he is, in effect, ‘party to a foreign influence operation against the United States’ by receiving materials from pro-Russian foreigners as part of the committee’s probe,” reported Heidi Przybyla.

“A committee staffer told NBC News it is ‘false’ the committee has received any ‘oppo,’ or opposition research, without responding directly to whether that covers any materials from foreign sources,” said the report. However, the Biden campaign has noted that Johnson himself, the campaign, the White House, and the State Department “have all declined to comment on whether that is true — meaning that each are refusing to tell the American people whether they are party to a foreign influence operation against the United States.”

Additionally, Ukrainians aligned with the Kremlin have stated they are, in fact, passing this information along to the Johnson probe.

Biden’s accusation comes as several Democratic congressional officials are sending a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray warning that Congress is being targeted by a foreign effort to “launder” opposition research and undermine the 2020 presidential election. That letter did not mention the Johnson probe specifically, but sources told Politico it was what prompted the concern.

Republicans have been divided over Johnson’s probe, with some fearful it would backfire and draw public anger over Senate priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Leaked memo: Trump administration authorized domestic surveillance of protests to protect statues

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) authorized domestic surveillance to identify threats against monuments and statues in response to President Donald Trump's executive order targeting vandalism against federal memorials, according to a department memo obtained by Lawfare.

The document, issued by the DHS Office of Intelligence & Analysis, described "Activities in Furtherance of Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, Statues and Combatting Recent Criminal Violence."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News’ Geraldo goes down in flames defending Trump’s ‘brave’ well wishes to accused child sex trafficker

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump's widely criticized decision to send well wishes to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The president on Tuesday was asked how he felt about Maxwell, a longtime partner of the late accused billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, being arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bush DHS chief calls Trump’s Portland crackdown ‘very unsettling’

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent reported that former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, who served under President George W. Bush, is condemning the use of the DHS to suppress protests in Portland, Oregon.

“In my view, this is damaging to the department,” said Chertoff. “It undermines the credibility of the department’s principal mission.” He added that the raids were "very problematic" and "very unsettling."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image