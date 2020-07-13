GOP donors will have second thoughts about backing another Trump after four disastrous years: conservative
According to conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin, many Republican donors are not hardcore ideologues and base their giving on specific policies that may benefit them and, with that in mind, may balk at supporting another unknown quantity like Donald Trump who has created nothing less than chaos since becoming president.
The Republican Rubin — who has become one of the president’s most ardent critics — explained in her Washington Post column that many donors are “transactional donors” making them different from some of the president’s more vocal supporters in the press and in office.
Calling some of the president’s decisions — such as dismissing trusted advisers and officials who have disagreed with him — “self-destructive” Rubin asserted there are still presidential sycophants who are hanging on for dear life.
“The explanation for why lemmings go over the cliff is complicated. Peer pressure and a conservative reward system that swiftly punishes dissenters and rewards bootlicking (see Sen. Lindsey Graham) provide part of the reason for Republicans’ refusal to break free,” she wrote before admitting that some see a safety net should they be forced out of office due to their devotion to Trump.
“Some Republicans figure Trump will lose and they might, too,” she explained before adding that, “The right-wing racket will be there after the 2020 election, and may be, for those who lose their races, the only hope for gainful employment and continued relevance.”
Some Trump-supporting donors, on the other hand, have other priorities, she suggested.
“True, many of them are extreme ideological cheerleaders for the president who will keep shoveling money his way (proving once more that wealth and intelligence are often unrelated),” She admitted. “The wealthy businessman or the philanthropic doyen who gave to Trump in the past could well decide that they should stop funding this politically suicide campaign and those senators in swing states too timid to back away from the dumpster fire.”
Rubin said it was more likely that those donors would another national figure like Trump — no matter their transient popularity — and spend their dollars more wisely after this president.
“As irrational as Trump, his campaign yes-men and his timorous congressional allies may be, I suspect a significant number of donors will have no trouble telling Trump and his enablers to buzz off next time they come asking for money,” she predicted.
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump is shockingly losing voters in these 4 red states
Recent polls have given President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign very little reason for optimism. Poll after poll has shown Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. Biden is quite competitive in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Arizona and Virginia, but the most shocking part is how well the centrist Democrat is performing in some red states that Trump decisively won in 2016. Of course, any smart Democratic strategist realizes that the last thing Biden should become is overconfident, and one should never underestimate the GOP’s capacity for voter suppression — especially when it comes to communities of color. But if recent polls are any indication, Biden has a shot at victory even in some red states.
2020 Election
Ex-RNC head laughs and ridicules Trump for falling flat on his face in his war with Fauci
Appearing on MSNBC with host Ayman Mohyeldin, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele burst out laughing and mocked Donald Trump over the White House's attempt to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying it would likely boost the doctor's credibility and drag the president down even further.
Reacting to an NBC report that the Trump White House has created a tip sheet for reporters built to damage the top health official's reputation -- only for the press to instead focus on the fact that the White House is attempting to deflect responsibility for botching the COVID-19 health crisis -- Steele said Trump is losing the public relations war.
2020 Election
Republican senator says GOP will win because voters ‘remember how good their lives were back in February’
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Monday expressed confidence that Americans will vote to elect Republicans this fall, as long as they don't think about their present circumstances.
According to Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Tillis told the North Carolina Republican Party's virtual convention this week that American voters would back the GOP because they'd fondly remember how well the economy was doing before the COVID-19 pandemic crashed the economy, led to double-digit unemployment, and killed more than 135,000 Americans in just four months.