GOP donors will have second thoughts about backing another Trump after four disastrous years: conservative

According to conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin, many Republican donors are not hardcore ideologues and base their giving on specific policies that may benefit them and, with that in mind, may balk at supporting another unknown quantity like Donald Trump who has created nothing less than chaos since becoming president.

The Republican Rubin — who has become one of the president’s most ardent critics — explained in her Washington Post column that many donors are “transactional donors” making them different from some of the president’s more vocal supporters in the press and in office.

Calling some of the president’s decisions — such as dismissing trusted advisers and officials who have disagreed with him — “self-destructive” Rubin asserted there are still presidential sycophants who are hanging on for dear life.

“The explanation for why lemmings go over the cliff is complicated. Peer pressure and a conservative reward system that swiftly punishes dissenters and rewards bootlicking (see Sen. Lindsey Graham) provide part of the reason for Republicans’ refusal to break free,” she wrote before admitting that some see a safety net should they be forced out of office due to their devotion to Trump.

“Some Republicans figure Trump will lose and they might, too,” she explained before adding that, “The right-wing racket will be there after the 2020 election, and may be, for those who lose their races, the only hope for gainful employment and continued relevance.”

Some Trump-supporting donors, on the other hand, have other priorities, she suggested.

“True, many of them are extreme ideological cheerleaders for the president who will keep shoveling money his way (proving once more that wealth and intelligence are often unrelated),” She admitted. “The wealthy businessman or the philanthropic doyen who gave to Trump in the past could well decide that they should stop funding this politically suicide campaign and those senators in swing states too timid to back away from the dumpster fire.”

Rubin said it was more likely that those donors would another national figure like Trump — no matter their transient popularity — and spend their dollars more wisely after this president.

“As irrational as Trump, his campaign yes-men and his timorous congressional allies may be, I suspect a significant number of donors will have no trouble telling Trump and his enablers to buzz off next time they come asking for money,” she predicted.

