GOP scrambling to pay for Jacksonville convention after Trump yanked it from North Carolina: report
According to a report from the New York Times, Republican officials are having difficulties getting donors to pay for the Republican National Convention to be held in Jacksonville, Florida after Donald Trump yanked the gathering out of Charlotte, North Carolina in a fit of pique over COVID-19 health restrictions.
At issue, the report notes, is that millions of dollars were spent in North Carolina where a smaller event will now be held, and now the party is, in essence, forced to pay for a second convention.
Add to that, donors who have already ponied up are reluctant to sink more money into Jacksonville over fears that convention will be called off due to a spike in COVID-19 infections as Florida.
According to the report, “Organizers are trying to assuage vexed Republicans who collectively gave millions of dollars for a Charlotte event that has mostly been scrapped. The host committee there has spent virtually all of the $38 million it raised before the convention was moved, leaving almost nothing to return to donors, or to pass on to the new host city.”
Fear of funding a convention that could contribute to the COVID-19 spread is weighing heavily on some donors who are taking a wait-and-see approach before writing another check.
According to Stanley S. Hubbard, a Minnesota billionaire who has donated more than $2 million to the Republican Party, “I don’t want to encourage people getting sick.”
According to the Times, “The threat of the virus and the complicated financial entanglements are just the latest problems to beset an event that Mr. Trump upended last month, after concluding that Charlotte could not guarantee the celebratory coronation he covets,” before adding that organizers fear big donors may not come to their rescue.
Edward E. Burr, a real estate developer and member of the Jacksonville host committee, admitted the new convention is a tough sell, and hinted that not everyone agrees that still holding the convention is a good idea.
“It’s certainly a challenge,” he admitted. “This path is a twisty path. A lot of things continue to change. I’ve got plenty of friends who said this is a bad thing to do, but we are doing it.”
Back in Charlotte, local organizers are still fuming about the move.
“There’s deep frustration,” explained Tariq Bokhari, a Republican City Council member in Charlotte. “There are people who’ve put hundreds of thousands if not millions into this. They care that their investment comes to fruition, that our city hosts a major convention and our businesses and hospitality workers get the benefits.”
According to the Times, “Big corporate donors who typically make $1 million contributions do so because they want to capitalize on social and branding opportunities at an event that draws lawmakers, lobbyists and business leaders. But right now, it’s not clear to them what the Jacksonville proceedings will look like.”
Ivanka Trump buried for her COVID-19 advice during the packed Mt Rushmore rally: ‘What a clown’
First daughter Ivanka Trump was thoroughly raked over the coals late Friday night after she posted advice on Twitter about wearing masks at the same time that her father, Donald Trump, was holding a rally at Mt. Rushmore before a crowd of shoulder-to-shoulder fans, few of whom were wearing masks.
Making things worse, within minutes of Ivanka's tweet it was announced that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Don Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus.
Donald Trump is the 21st-century Jefferson Davis– and history will judge him
On Friday, Donald Trump and his wife Melania attended an early Independence Day celebration held at Mount Rushmore.
There were fireworks, a military flyover, and "patriotic" songs such as "The Star-Spangled Banner".
The entire spectacle embodied the worst kind of superficial juvenile patriotism.
More than 130,000 Americans are dead from the coronavirus pandemic. The country teeters on the edge of a second Great Depression. A neofascist regime rules in Washington. Donald Trump is in thrall to Vladimir Putin and Russia and in doing so actively betrays the United States and the American people.
Trump Jr’s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota ahead of the president’s event: report
Yet another senior Donald Trump advisor has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Trump’s eldest son and a top fund-raising official for the Trump re-election campaign, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday before a Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore, a person familiar with her condition said," The New York Times reported shortly before Trump's speech began.