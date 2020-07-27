Quantcast
GOP states are being ‘flattened’ by COVID-19 — because they failed to learn from New York: conservative

Published

30 mins ago

on

On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot said that GOP states in the Sun Belt are failing to hold back coronavirus because they aren’t following the example of New York.

“There is no secret about New York’s recent success: It is a product of social distancing, mask-wearing and testing,” wrote Boot. “In every store you enter, everyone is masked. If the rest of the country followed our example, it could swiftly get the coronavirus under control. But it hasn’t, because in the red states there is far more suspicion of government and of science than in our liberal metropolis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While many states in the South and Southwest are seeing over 1,000 new cases a day, New York — one of the initial nationwide hot spots for the virus — is now seeing less than that a week, on average.

“New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) has made his share of blunders, including the decision to return patients with covid-19 to nursing homes, but he has gotten the big things right,” wrote Boot. “He has mandated masks, he has told the truth, and he has been properly cautious about reopening. Even now, restaurants and bars in New York City are closed for indoor dining and drinking. Movie theaters and gyms are shuttered entirely. Perhaps because we have been hit so hard and scarred so deeply, we treat the coronavirus as a merciless foe worthy of respect.”

By contrast, wrote Boot, “There are way too many people such as Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert — a Republican, of course — who spent months railing against ‘draconian’ mask mandates and shutdowns before contracting covid-19 himself. Red-staters should have learned from New York’s example, but somehow they must have assumed that the plague would spare them. Perhaps because they imagine themselves to be more virtuous than we sinful, big-city globalists? Now, we watch what is happening in the Sun Belt with the same horror and pity that the Sun Belt once felt while watching what was happening in New York.”

You can read more here.


Breaking Banner

Sinclair Broadcast Group completely cancels segment with conspiracy theorist who believes Dr Fauci created COVID-19

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

On Monday, CNN reported that Sinclair Broadcast Group — a pro-Trump owner of local news channels around the country — has announced it will be entirely canceling a planned segment with a conspiracy theorist who claims Dr. Anthony Fauci created coronavirus.

The segment would have featured Judy Mikovits, best known for the viral conspiracy theory video "Plandemic," telling disgraced former Fox News host Eric Bolling that Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has "manufactured" coronaviruses over the past decade and sent them to Wuhan, China.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Dude get a grip’: Ex-RNC chair tells Trump to get over himself for being slapped down by Reagan Foundation

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Another strange and unpredictable moment in 2020 came when the Ronald Reagan Foundation sent President Donald Trump a cease and desist letter demanding that he stop using the image of Reagan as supporting the president's campaign.

"Do you remember that being a problem?" Former George W. Bush aide Elise Jordan asked. "It really is just mind-blowing how absolutely tacky this administration manages to be consistently. And then just not to say, 'Okay, got your point, we're not going to keep doing this.' Instead Trump has to be nasty and tweet about it."

Continue Reading
 
 
