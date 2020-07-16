GOP strategist who wrote party’s 2012 autopsy says she hopes the party loses this year

Former Republican strategist Sally Bradshaw, who wrote the GOP’s so-called “autopsy” after its 2012 election losses, is hoping the party comes crashing down in defeat this fall.

In an email to NPR, Bradshaw conceded that the 2012 election postmortem was “obviously a failure,” given that President Donald Trump had taken over the party in 2016 by explicitly ignoring its recommendations about taking a more inclusive approach to immigration reform.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she also seemed to think that the GOP’s bill for not becoming a more inclusive party had finally come due given its failures to govern through a deadly pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of 137,000 Americans with no end in sight.

“My hope is that Trump will lose in November, Republicans will lose the Senate, and the GOP will be forced to rebuild with conservatives focused on the power of ideas,” she said.

The 2012 report faulted Republicans for both failing to embrace America’s increasing diversity and for relying on economic ideas designed to please major corporate donors instead of ordinary Americans.