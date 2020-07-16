GOP strategist who wrote party’s 2012 autopsy says she hopes the party loses this year
Former Republican strategist Sally Bradshaw, who wrote the GOP’s so-called “autopsy” after its 2012 election losses, is hoping the party comes crashing down in defeat this fall.
In an email to NPR, Bradshaw conceded that the 2012 election postmortem was “obviously a failure,” given that President Donald Trump had taken over the party in 2016 by explicitly ignoring its recommendations about taking a more inclusive approach to immigration reform.
However, she also seemed to think that the GOP’s bill for not becoming a more inclusive party had finally come due given its failures to govern through a deadly pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of 137,000 Americans with no end in sight.
“My hope is that Trump will lose in November, Republicans will lose the Senate, and the GOP will be forced to rebuild with conservatives focused on the power of ideas,” she said.
The 2012 report faulted Republicans for both failing to embrace America’s increasing diversity and for relying on economic ideas designed to please major corporate donors instead of ordinary Americans.
Rupert Murdoch’s son and daughter-in-law drop more than $2 million to help elect Biden and Democrats
James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Murdoch each contributed $615,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in June, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
The Biden Victory Fund splits donations between Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and 26 state parties. The couple has also contributed to other candidates aiming to unseat Republicans. Kathryn Murdoch is "increasingly giving to Democrats this cycle, including $1 million to help Senate Democrats," The Washington Post reported.
‘He’s not demoted’: Trump spokesman says Brad Parscale’s ouster as campaign manager is not a downgrade
Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley on Thursday insisted that Brad Parscale had not been "demoted" even though he lost his job as campaign manager.
After the campaign announced the decision to name Bill Stepien as campaign manager, Fox News host Sandra Smith asked Gidley to explain Parscale's demotion.
"The only thing that shifted was, Donald Trump simply asked Bill to steer the ship and Brad to man the guns," Gidley said.
"Right," Smith noted. "Parscale's not out all together, he's been demoted. He'll be in a different position."
Gidley objected: "First of all, he's not demoted. What Brad is focusing on is the digital strategy. Look, he's built something no one thought possible, raising money at historic levels."