Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Great ad for Sara Gideon’: Susan Collins’s new attack on Dem opponent massively backfires

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-ME) re-election campaign has put out a new attack ad against Democratic opponent Sara Gideon — but it appears to have massively backfired, as many observers say it makes Gideon look good.

The ad tries to take Gideon to task for saying multiple issues will be a “top priority” for her when she goes to Washington, D.C., while claiming that none of these issues will be relevant to the citizens of Maine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other things, the ad shows that Gideon has named several issues a “top priority,” including “protecting the health and safety of our families and communities,” “lowering the cost of prescription drugs,” and “building an economy that works for everyone.”

Given that the ad highlighted Gideon taking very popular positions, many Twitter users joked that it almost seemed as though Collins’s team was secretly making an ad for her opponent.

Check out the video — and some reactions — below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump just lost the only consistent polling advantage he had over Biden: analyst

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for CNN, election forecaster Harry Enten broke down how President Donald Trump has now lost the only major advantage he had over Biden in public polling: the economy.

"Even though a majority of voters have disapproved of his job performance overall during most of his presidency, more voters than not have given him a thumbs-up on the economy," wrote Enten. "But Trump now may be seeing this advantage dissipate. His approval on the economy has seen a dramatic decline since the beginning of the year, and he's lost his edge on the economy over former Vice President Joe Biden."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

The GOP must be changed through ‘the cold fear of defeat’: Former Republican strategist

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens has written a lengthy editorial in the New York Times in which he admits that the Republican Party of President Donald Trump has been in the making for decades -- and he wants to see it lose so that it can change.

At the start of his piece, Stevens acknowledges his own complicity in what the GOP has become, as he spent years believing that the darker forces within the party had a significant influence over its politics.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘You’re losing’: Fox Business pundit shouts down Trump spokesman after he calls network’s polls ‘junk’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley on Wednesday called Fox News polls "junk" because they show presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump.

During an interview on Fox Business, network contributor Dagen McDowell asked Gidley why the president was trailing Biden by 17 points on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a Fox News poll.

"He's trailing in national polls, he's trailing in all the swing state polls," McDowell explained. "The number one issue for Americans is the coronavirus. It's not the economy. It's not ever race relations. And according to the latest Fox News poll, President Trump trails Joe Biden on doing a better job on coronavirus by 17 points."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image