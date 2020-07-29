‘Great ad for Sara Gideon’: Susan Collins’s new attack on Dem opponent massively backfires
Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-ME) re-election campaign has put out a new attack ad against Democratic opponent Sara Gideon — but it appears to have massively backfired, as many observers say it makes Gideon look good.
The ad tries to take Gideon to task for saying multiple issues will be a “top priority” for her when she goes to Washington, D.C., while claiming that none of these issues will be relevant to the citizens of Maine.
Among other things, the ad shows that Gideon has named several issues a “top priority,” including “protecting the health and safety of our families and communities,” “lowering the cost of prescription drugs,” and “building an economy that works for everyone.”
Given that the ad highlighted Gideon taking very popular positions, many Twitter users joked that it almost seemed as though Collins’s team was secretly making an ad for her opponent.
Check out the video — and some reactions — below.
What is Sara Gideon's "Top Priority?"
Hard to pin down, but one thing's for sure — after 133 days of vacation during a crisis, it sure isn't Maine.#mepolitics pic.twitter.com/hKT2PR1tzY
— Team Collins (@TeamCollins207) July 28, 2020
instead of these swipes, you could just acknowledge the unprecedented bipartisanship just shown by Collins in making this great ad for @SaraGideon
she sounds like a great candidate with an ambitious agenda
— Dmitri (@Rzhevsky) July 29, 2020
Wow, it's almost like politicians use the phrase "top priority" often, wow, what an amazing find, wow. pic.twitter.com/j9C19XrO1z
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 29, 2020
These are all amazing things. In sum, sounds like her top priority is helping her constituents and not enabling some traitor in the WH and putting a total POS on the SCOTUS
Also, 4 months off? Really?
— Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) July 29, 2020
This sounds awesome pic.twitter.com/UYyKkOOoE4
— Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) July 29, 2020
"Health and safety! The economy! Gun safety! Election reform! Pre-existing conditions! Drug costs! MONEY IN YOUR POCKET!" God, y'all are bad at this. pic.twitter.com/jTqZ2HgIbk
— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) July 29, 2020
These are actually good things
I can see why Sara Gideon has been polling higher than Susan Collins AKA the Trump Stoogepic.twitter.com/hlm1bDWi6s
— Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) July 29, 2020
After watching that video about all the good things Sara Gideon wants to do for the people of Maine, I would assume that she is secretly behind @TeamCollins and made that video — except that cheesy, dated music screams Susan Collins.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 29, 2020
Hahaha! Why are you Republicans always threatening us with a good time? That is pretty much the exact ad I would run if I was managing your opponent’s campaign. Talk about the biggest self-own in history. Maybe your party is just out of touch with the concerns of constituents?
— Lori Burelle (@willbearsmom) July 29, 2020
Lol guys this is bad
— Erin extra points Ryan (@morninggloria) July 29, 2020
