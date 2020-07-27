‘Happy ‘Russia if you’re listening’ day!’: Internet marks 4 years since Trump invited foreign interference into election

Four years ago today a visibly younger and sharper candidate Donald Trump held a press conference and uttered these now-infamous words: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”

That would be his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Looking back, having spent countless hours since, watching and listening to President Donald Trump, it certainly seems like his calling out to Russia was pre-planned and pre-scripted.

Just hours later, Russia would hack into Clinton’s servers.

Many continue to believe Trump colluded with President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation to take the White House.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller made clear Trump’s “no collusion” claim was false.

“We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.”

Emphasis on the word “charge.”

Here’s that now-historic and jaw-dropping moment when a candidate for president asked a foreign nation for assistance in getting elected:

And here’s how some on social media are responding to the 4-year anniversary:

“Russia, if you’re listening…” I gasped.

I imagine all decent Americans did. — Ellen Spivak (@EllenSpivak) July 27, 2020

When I heard #tRUmp shout…”Russia, if you’re listening…”

I knew then he had already collaborated with a foreign adversary to interfere in the #2016Election. #TrumpTraitor #TraitorTrump — Janet Werner (@chickwerner) July 27, 2020

Just four short years ago (ha!), July 27, 2016, Trump made his “Russia, if you’re listening…” plea. They were listening. — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) July 27, 2020

this is the 4 year anniversary of Russia If You’re Listening. If you stand at a podium and ask Putin to perform cyber espionage against your opponent who is a fellow American, you deserve to be labeled a Russian asset. — RobTheDadBod (@RobTheDadBod) July 27, 2020

Happy “Russia, if you’re listening…” Day, everybody! — Kevin Roberts (@ripkevinroberts) July 27, 2020

On this day four years ago, Trump asked Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's emails. They were listening then, and they’re still listening now. https://t.co/O4hT8XUfTz — The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) July 27, 2020

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30000 emails that are missing." JULY 27, 2016 DONALD J TRUMP So appropriate that you choose a 4-year anniversary date for displaying your corrupt election tactics AGAIN. https://t.co/webT9kHZ56 — Bryan Johnsen (@bryan_johnsen) July 27, 2020