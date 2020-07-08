Quantcast
Here’s why a new rule could result in Trump losing his diploma from Wharton

Published

1 min ago

on

In 2019, a college admissions scandal rocked the country. Thus far it has resulted in 53 people being charged with cheating the system, paying for people to take standardized tests and paying their way into schools. Over the 7-year investigation, the FBI uncovered everyone from celebrities to wealthy families for conspiracy to commit felony mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

In response to the scandal, the University of Pennsylvania announced that would revoke the degree of any graduate found to have given false information in an admission application, cheated on an exam or tempered with their records, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

“Penn’s new policy details the investigation process after potential misconduct is discovered,” the college paper reported. “An investigation can be launched if information is found that confirms or suggests wrongdoing in the process of obtaining the degree. Graduates will have the option to come to an agreement to possibly voluntarily give up the degree, or a formal investigation and hearing will be launched.

“After the launch of the investigation, the graduate in question will be notified in writing of the investigation and the information used to make the decision. The information from the investigation will be summarized and given to the dean of the school that conferred the degree, who will make the final decision on whether to move forward into a hearing,” the report continued.

It’s unclear if the Wharton School, under Penn, would be willing to revoke the president’s diploma or how many diplomas have been revokes as a result of Penn’s ruling.

Read the full report from the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Gov. Ron DeSantis still won’t reveal true COID-19 data — so things are probably much worse

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Florida reached 213,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to encourage the state to reopen at all costs.

According to CNN's Randi Kaye, the numbers spell "trouble" for the state as it's GOP leaders are opting for a simplistic approach to reopening.

Just in the last 24 hours, they have had more than 1,600 people hospitalized for COVID," she cited. "In the last two weeks, the hospitalization haves gone up 90 percent. The ICU bed demand has gone up 86 percent, and the ventilator usage has gone up 127 percent. The governor is saying he's sending 100 nurses and 47 beds to Jackson Health because they need it so much. But at last check, we've noted that about 56 hospitals around the state have run out of ICU beds, which means they have no space for anyone who needs an ICU bed. This is really critical for Miami-Dade because they make up the 24 percent of the cases throughout the state, so they really need those hospital beds."

Joe Shapiro — the man who took Trump’s SATs for him

Published

56 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School is being thrust into the spotlight after it was alleged that President Donald Trump was admitted after his sister did his homework for him and a friend named Joe Shapiro took his SATs.

In a new tell-all book by the president's niece, Mary Trump, it was revealed that the Penn grad wasn't quite the "genius" he has claimed to be. He announced he was "first in his class at Wharton," though he never was admitted to the prestigious MBA program at the school and he was never listed on the dean's list the year he graduated, the Penn student newspaper reported in 2017.

Investigative journalist who’s been covering Trump for 35 years explains why you need to take Mary’s Trump’s book seriously

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Mary Trump’s book deserves your close attention because the president’s niece has two advantages that the small band of us who have studied Trump closely over the years do not.

First, she’s family. No one knows you like your family. Your family knows how you behaved at crucial moments when life changing events occur -- births, deaths, divorces, medical emergencies and weddings -- as well as mundane events like Saturday breakfast

