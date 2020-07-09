Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why Trump contradicted his own White House on the Supreme Court rulings

Published

35 mins ago

on

Following the Supreme Court’s pair of 7-2 decisions rejecting President Donald Trump’s claim to have absolute immunity from subpoenas, he blasted the ruling on Twitter, claiming he being unfairly targeted and the victim of “prosecutorial misconduct.” However, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a statement saying that “President Trump is gratified by today’s decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Washington Post, this contradiction reflects the fact that the case itself was a compromise outcome — and that while the end result of it likely means the public won’t see Trump’s financial information before the election, it still carries political risk for him.

“While it appears that Trump will be able to keep his financial records and tax returns out of the public eye between now and the election, the court rejected his lawyers’ claims of ‘absolute immunity,’ and sent one of the cases back to the lower court for further litigation,” reported Toluse Olorunnipa and John Wagner. “The decision will give Democrats, including presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden, more ammunition in their attempts to raise ethical questions about a president who has fought relentlessly to keep his financial records out of the public eye, said Russell Riley, a presidential historian at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center.”

According to the report, former Vice President Joe Biden “appeared eager Thursday to use the rulings to draw a contrast between his own financial background and Trump’s wealth. After the Supreme Court rulings were released, Biden took to Twitter to retweet a post from last October in which he described himself as ‘one of the poorest men in government’ during his decades-long Washington career … The former vice president also gave a speech Thursday in his hometown of Scranton, Pa., that he used to try to further highlight the difference between his working-class roots and the president’s millionaire lifestyle.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The Secretary of Defense was briefed on Russian bounty on American soldiers — proving it isn’t the hoax Trump said it was

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Last week, President Donald Trump finally heard the news that the Russian government was giving cash to Afghanistan's Taliban forces to murder American soldiers.

Initially, he began with Step one in the Trump list of processing a scandal: denial.

"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an "anonymous source" by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us. Nobody's been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine - Where's Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their 'source'?" tweeted Trump on June 28.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Trump contradicted his own White House on the Supreme Court rulings

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Following the Supreme Court's pair of 7-2 decisions rejecting President Donald Trump's claim to have absolute immunity from subpoenas, he blasted the ruling on Twitter, claiming he being unfairly targeted and the victim of "prosecutorial misconduct." However, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a statement saying that "President Trump is gratified by today’s decision."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘They deserve it’: Republican strategist tells GOP it’s their own fault for going down with Trump because ‘they know better’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Republican strategist Susan del Percio said that there is no excuse for GOP members who failed to do the right thing and fight back against President Donald Trump when they had the opportunity.

Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid Thursday, del Percio called Trump "the anchor" around the GOP's necks, "dragging them down."

"But, you know what, they deserve it," she continued. "There are Republicans out there that deserve this because they know better. They should have been better on impeachment. They should have been holding him accountable all along. Now they are scared and worried about themselves. Well, boohoo, you brought it on. there's no excuse."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image