Trump melts down on Twitter after his own Supreme Court nominees rebuke him on financial cases

Published

6 mins ago

on

On Thursday, following the 7-2 rulings from the Supreme Court rejecting President Donald Trump’s claims of absolute immunity in the New York tax returns and House financial oversight cases, the president took to Twitter to complain.

In the thread, Trump whined that he was being unfairly targeted by the Supreme Court decisions — which were joined by the two justices he appointed — and claimed he was a victim of “prosecutorial misconduct.”

2020 Election

Fox News pundit: Tax returns ruling against Trump is ‘a win for him’ and ‘will help the president’

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Fox News pundit Katie Pavlich argued on Thursday that a Supreme Court ruling which opened the door for prosecutors to obtain Donald Trump's tax returns is actually "a win" for the president.

Pavlich made the remarks after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can request the president's tax records in a public corruption case.

"I think it's a win and a little bit of a loss for President Trump," Pavlich explained. "In the sense that he will now have to deal with a number of these issues and other presidents in the future will as well, whether they are valid requests for information or not and whether they are being made for political for reasons or for valid criminal investigations."

Trump melts down on Twitter after his own Supreme Court appointees rebuke him on financial cases

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAIGHT...and nothing happens to them. This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear....

WATCH: Raging New York man screams racial slurs as he chases Black woman’s car

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

An upstate New York man was charged with a hate crime after he chased a Black woman and her boyfriend shouting racial slurs.

Athina Mitchell and Charles Wilkinson were looking for a new fishing spot they'd heard about Sunday in Plattsburgh when an angry white man approached their car shouting, reported WPTZ-TV.

"Here n*gger, n*gger, n*gger," the man said, as if calling to her like a dog.

