Herman Cain admitted to hospital with COVID-19 after going mask-free at Trump’s Tulsa rally

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending President Donald Trump’s recent Tulsa rally.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for Cain said that he had been admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital.

“By Wednesday’s, July 1, Mr. Cain had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization,” the statement explained.

Cain was said to not be in need of a ventilator at this time.

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital. Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers. Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

Less than two weeks earlier, Cain was seen attending Trump’s Tulsa rally without wearing a mask.

It was not immediately clear if others had been told to self-quarantine due to contact with Cain.

