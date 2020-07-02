Herman Cain admitted to hospital with COVID-19 after going mask-free at Trump’s Tulsa rally
Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending President Donald Trump’s recent Tulsa rally.
In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for Cain said that he had been admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital.
“By Wednesday’s, July 1, Mr. Cain had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization,” the statement explained.
Cain was said to not be in need of a ventilator at this time.
We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.
Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers.
Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e
— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020
Less than two weeks earlier, Cain was seen attending Trump’s Tulsa rally without wearing a mask.
It was not immediately clear if others had been told to self-quarantine due to contact with Cain.
Cain, who is 66 and cancer survivor, did not wear a mask at the Tulsa rally, despite falling in the “high risk” category, per photos from the event. https://t.co/NPEzQBTQIp
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 2, 2020
