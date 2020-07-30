Herman Cain dead from coronavirus: report

Herman Cain has died from the coronavirus, according to Newsmax.
The 74-year-old former Republican presidential candidate was admitted to a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on July 1, which was 10 days after he attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was photographed without a mask.
“Herman Cain resonated with Americans at every level because they sensed his authenticity,” said Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a friend of both Trump and Cain. “He had a folksy, disarming appeal. You immediately felt his love of country and God.”
It’s not clear where Cain contracted the deadly virus.
“He was one of the most original thinkers in American politics. He creative strong convictions, an open mind and a deep sense of patriotism,” said political consultant Dick Morris. “He was a great friend, a great guy. Suddenly, the plague strikes home.”
