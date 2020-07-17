‘He’s a coward’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch predicts Trump will quit to avoid ‘stunning loss’ to Biden
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch believes President Donald Trump will quit the presidential race rather than suffer an ignominious defeat, but “Morning Joe” co-host thinks he’ll stay in and crank up the crazy.
Deutsch, who’s known Trump for years, said the president had no accomplishments to run on, and his slogans sounded empty in the face of a devastating pandemic and economic wreckage.
“What can the president do at this point?” Deutsch said. “I go back to 2016. Basically he sloganed his way into the White House — ‘build a wall, ban the Muslims, lock her up, make America great again’ — you can’t slogan your way out of it. We’ll have 220,000 deaths to COVID come November. You have 50 million people unemployed, a decimation of race relations. You can’t slogan your way out of that.”
“If somebody said to me, what would you do for Donald Trump right now? what’s the answer?” he added. “I don’t have a playbook. I don’t see a move for him. He’s boxed in, Joe [Scarborough] has thrown this out, others have thrown it out, I think he drops the mic. I don’t think he’s going to allow himself to lose 400 electoral votes, a stunning loss of historic proportions. I think he’s a coward, I think he quits.”
Brzezinski disagreed, saying the president would be willing to do anything to hold onto power.
“I think he does more and more out-of-the-norm behavior, crazy things,” Brzezinski said. “I think he does things to deflect. I think he basically pulls out all the stops, and we ain’t seen nothing yet when it comes to Donald Trump. That’s what frightens me.”
