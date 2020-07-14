‘He’s a monster of our creating’: Republicans Against Trump founder says his PAC is about ‘atonement’

In a moment of frankness, Republicans Against Trump founder Tim Miller revealed that his efforts to dethrone President Donald Trump are part of a kind of GOP “atonement.”

Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Tuesday, Miller explained that they have over 400 videos from Republicans and former Republicans who’ve left the party saying that they’re voting against Trump.

“What we’re hearing from people is a couple of things,” Miller continued. “He’s the president this time and we have seen his actions, and I think that moment in Lafayette Square really congealed for a lot of these voters who maybe had doubts about him the last time but thought maybe he was a vessel and they had an awareness that he’s not a vessel that they thought he was. Secondly, the opponent is different. We have this viral video from a guy in Massachusetts, talking about Hillary Clinton. Maybe it was unfair. Some of it was her fault, some of it was sexism. But the opponent is different this time. And a lot of these voters blocked out the possibility of voting against Trump because of the opponent and so, I think they’re more open to hearing these messages if they come from people like them.”

But it was when Wallace asked Miller what the impetus was “for all of the fire burning underneath former Republicans to make sure that Donald Trump doesn’t serve a second term?”

Miller gave a surprisingly frank answer that Wallace said she hasn’t been able to get out of other GOP operatives fighting back against Trump.

“Man, I think that — my friend John Weaver used this word in a recent article, ‘atonement,'” Miller said. “We have a special responsibility to take this guy down. He’s a monster of our creating somewhat, even some of us worked against him in 2016. And so, you know, family feuds always get a little bit nastier. You know how to take your siblings down a peg better than strangers do. We’re doing our best to do that and we’re really trying to go into these red states. That ad that you saw those are the first states we went into and where we’re spending our money right now because we think there are a lot of Republicans like us in those states. When they hear from people like us, they get the strength to come out and say, ‘me, too. I’ve had enough of this guy, too.’ Even though I’ve identified as a Republican my whole life, we’ve just had enough. He’s just demonstrated he’s not up for the job.”

See the full discussion below: