‘He’s lost it’: Terrorism expert Malcolm Nance explains why it appears Michael Flynn ‘is crazy’

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn appeared to take the conspiracy group QAnon’s pledge in a July 4th video. It’s something that terrorism expert Malcolm Nance said shows Flynn has completely “lost it.”
MSNBC host Joy Reid couldn’t help but note that this man was previously the United States National Security Advisor in charge of relaying serious threats to the president.
According to Flynn’s lawyer, the pledge that he filmed closes with “where we go one, we go all,” which is the motto of the group QAnon. But the lawyer said that the oath wasn’t what Flynn was taking while raising his right hand for the video. Flynn also added #QAnon to his Twitter profile and began posting QAnon memes.
“You know, a few years ago, when he wrote his book about a vast global conspiracy that was against the United States, that was made up of Venezuela, North Korea, Iran, ISIS, al Qaeda and Russia, we all in the intelligence community thought, ‘It’s good he’s gone because that’s nutty,'” recalled Nance. “This is order-of-magnitude beyond nutty. Michael Flynn is over the edge. That pledge, that ‘whole where we go one, where we go all,’ that is a conspiracy theory that the FBI has called a threat to the national security of the United States. I know, going through this whole trial, him confessing to the crimes he confessed to, trying to reengineer a way out of it, has put the zap on his head. I will tell you, he’s lost it. He cannot stand now in any platform with any decency without people thinking he’s crazy, because it appears he is.”
See the panel discussion below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.