High-ranking Trump campaign official questioning RNC spending on election as president continues to flounder: report
In a deep dive into Donald Trump’s very bad June that saw his poll numbers plummet while COVID-19 infections rocketed upward in the U.S., Politico reports that the shake-up in the president’s re-election campaign has led to questions, not only about how the Trump 2020 campaign is being run, but also what is going on with the Republican National Committee’s campaign arm.
Reporting that White House jack-of-all-trades Jared Kushner is said to be behind the demotion of campaign’s chief operating officer Michael Glassner with protege Jeff DeWit — who reportedly walked into Glassner’s office and informed him of the change — Politico notes that DeWit then visited the RNC’s offices to find out how they were spending money which was not well-received.
“Aides said Glassner’s demotion was a result of the president’s disastrous June 20 rally in Tulsa, Okla., where thousands of seats sat empty. While Glassner arranged logistics for Trump’s rallies, some aides said it was unfair to hold him responsible for failing to fill the arena. Other Trump officials said the plan was always to remove Glassner as the race headed into the final months,” wrote Politico’s Alex Isenstadt before noting the RNC visit.
“The next day, DeWit went to the Republican National Committee’s Capitol Hill headquarters to go over budgeting and ask questions about finances,” he added. “But party officials left the meeting annoyed and feeling that he didn’t understand the basics of campaign spending, according to a person familiar with what took place.”
According to the report, one person familiar with the meeting disputed the criticism about DeWit’s qualifications to understand campaign finances and said that he “was trying to verify that the committee was providing the reelection campaign with an accurate read on how it was spending money.”
As for how the president’s re-election efforts are going, GOP consultant Scott Jennings — who is closely allied with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — admitted, “I’d say Republicans are feeling anxious, and there’s a real sense of urgency for the president to precisely define his second term agenda. What are we running on? His answers on that have been lacking and he needs to show people why he wants four more years.”
White House officials hindering efforts to go after COVID-19 price-gougers and scam artists: report
According to a report from Politico, a White House-endorsed task force run by the Justice Department to go after COVID-19 price gougers and scam artists is running into interference from others in the White House who believe that the free market should be the arbiter of what is fair or not.
Earlier this year, as the country was swamped by the coronavirus pandemic that had the public sheltering at home and hospitals scrambling for enough personal protection equipment (PPE), the White House worked in concert with Attorney General Bill Barr to roll out a task force whose mission was to root out and prosecute individuals and companies indulging in price-gouging the much-needed medical supplies.
GOP lawmakers are about to start throwing Trump under the bus because he can’t hurt them anymore: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator -- and Never-Trumper -- Matt Lewis said Americans are likely to witness GOP lawmakers not only moving away from Donald Trump but also openly criticizing him because his influence is at an all-time low and he can't hurt them with voters as he could in the past.
With the president's poll numbers spiraling downward and the likelihood that he will be re-elected slipping away, Lewis claims that, while he doesn't expect Trump to quit the race, he does expect endangered Republicans to quit the president.
Trump suffers through his worst month yet after turning coronavirus and racial justice protests into self-inflicted wounds: report
June 2020 will go down in history as a month in which the coronavirus death toll continued to soar in the United States while the country was rocked by double-digit unemployment and huge protests in response to the horrific killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. And according to New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, it will also go down in history as a terrible month for President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign.
In an article published on July 2, the Times reporters delve into some of the reasons why Trump’s campaign fared so badly in June — and one of the main reasons is his erratic response to the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the COVID-19 death count passed 100,000 in the U.S.; by July 3, it was up to up to 128,740, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 521,800 people.