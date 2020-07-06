Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Highly intoxicated’ white men arrested after harassing Black family with Nazi salutes: police

Published

3 mins ago

on

A group of seven “highly intoxicated” white men were arrested at an Oregon beach over the weekend after they harassed a Black family by yelling racial slurs and making Nazi salutes.

The Oregonian reports that Lincoln City Police officers were called to the beach in front of the Inn at Spanish Head on Saturday night amid reports that a group of men were setting off illegal fireworks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers formed a barricade between the men and the Black family they were harassing, allowing the family to safely leave the area.

The presence of the police, however, only seemed to make the men even rowdier.

“Members of the group, who police said were ‘highly intoxicated,’ then began taunting the officers, challenging them to a fight and setting off illegal aerial fireworks,” The Oregonian reports.

The seven men were subsequently charged with riot, interfering with police, disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks and offensive littering.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEVEN PERSONS ARRESTED & LODGED AFTER JULY 4 DISTURBANCE ON THE BEACHOn Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at about 9:33 PM,…

Posted by Lincoln City Police Department on Sunday, July 5, 2020

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Highly intoxicated’ white men arrested after harassing Black family with Nazi salutes: police

Published

1 min ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

A group of seven "highly intoxicated" white men were arrested at an Oregon beach over the weekend after they harassed a Black family by yelling racial slurs and making Nazi salutes.

The Oregonian reports that Lincoln City Police officers were called to the beach in front of the Inn at Spanish Head on Saturday night amid reports that a group of men were setting off illegal fireworks.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers formed a barricade between the men and the Black family they were harassing, allowing the family to safely leave the area.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

LISTEN: Lindsey Graham breaks with Trump after president demands an apology from NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) broke with President Donald Trump attack on NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

The president called on Wallace to apologize, after the racing association investigated a noose found in his garage -- which turns out to have been placed there long before Wallace started using the facility.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: ‘Park ranger Karen’ tells Asian family ‘you can’t be in this country’ after scolding them for bringing dog on hiking trail

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

A video uploaded to YouTube this weekend shows a confrontation in Northern California's Marin County between a white woman and an Asian American family on a hiking trail, where the woman told the family they "can't be in this country" after scolding them for having a dog on the trail.

"We decided to take a family hike through a trail in the woods about an hour from our house," the video's uploader wrote in the bio. "We brought our 11 pound Maltipoo with us. Along the hike, we saw several other hikers with their dogs. Everything was fun and friendly. People were saying 'Hello' and practicing social distancing by letting others pass when we crossed paths. After a long hike, we were headed back down the mountain to our car."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image