Historians dismiss Trump’s ‘heroes’ park picks: ‘They threw a bunch of stuff on the wall and went with whatever stuck’
Queried by the Washington Post over the some of the historical figures Donald Trump’s White House suggested for a proposed “National Garden of American Heroes,” several historians scratched their heads at a few of the names with one admitting, “The choices vary from odd to probably inappropriate to provocative.”
Likely resulting from the Trump’s recent obsession with protesters pulling down statues — mainly of Confederate soldiers — the president pitched the idea of a park with a collection of statues and then offered up a list that had more than a few surprising choices.
Tops among the more controversial choices was the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as the only former justice to be honored.
As for the rest of the list, depending upon the historian, it looks like a mixed bag.
According to Karen Cox, a history professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, “It’s just so random. It’s like they threw a bunch of stuff on the wall and just went with whatever stuck. Nothing about this suggests it’s thoughtful.”
Adam Domby, a historian at the College of Charleston, suggested, “This list they put together, it raises so many odd historical questions. Why did they choose Gen. [George S.] Patton but not [Dwight D.] Eisenhower — because of the movie ‘Patton’? They include some African Americans, but only ones that might be considered ‘safe’ or ‘comfortable’ like Jackie Robinson and Martin Luther King Jr. Where’s W.E.B. Dubois? Where’s Malcolm X?”
Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Douglas Blackmon added, “There are no Asian American heroes. Like Sadao Munemori who attacked two machine gun emplacements in Italy, then gave his life diving on a grenade to save his unit. He’s not a hero? Wrong color?”
According to Sean Wilentz, of Princeton, the overall idea is good but it needs a lot of work.
“The tragedy is an undertaking like this could actually be a good idea if serious,” Wilentz explained. “You could engage artists who are hurting for work right now. You could be innovative and really rethink the idea of what it means to memorialize things and how we do that. You could even break out of the whole classical/neoclassical forms we’ve been stuck in when it come statues. But I don’t think that’s what Trump has in mind.”
Catholic support for Trump plummeting after attacks on Black Lives Matter and his COVID-19 bungles: report
According to a report from Irish Central, recently polling among white Catholics shows Donald Trump has is quickly losing their faith that he is up to the job, with his approval number dropping since the COVID-19 pandemic began and Black Lives Matter protesters hit the streets after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis cops.
In a recent Pew Research Center Poll, white Catholic approval numbers have dropped, falling from 62 percent support in April to 54 percent now.
‘There is no racism’: Couple destroying Black Lives Matter mural faces off against bystanders
A woman was caught on video destroying a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, California.
The incident was said to have occurred during Saturday's Fourth of July holiday.
Multiple videos of the incident were shared on social media.
The woman, who was wearing an American flag T-shirt, can be seen painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on the street with black paint.
A man wearing a Trump 2020 shirt and a "Make American Great Again" hat insults a bystander in the video.
"No one wants you here," the man says. "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
"All lives matter, you f*cking punk!" the man adds.
With new infections soaring, the Trumps hosted a July 4th pandemic party at the White House
Hundreds of thousands of people converged on a very hot Washington, DC Saturday afternoon, where U.S. President Donald Trump will host a private party in the midst of a pandemic. The Trumps are hosting a “2020 Salute to America” on the South Lawn of the White House. The "Salute" will include a speech that Trump says would celebrate American "heritage." The invitation-only event, will culminate in watching flyovers of military aircraft and a large-scale fireworks show on the National Mall.
Disregarding Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s warnings of the risk of gathering as many U.S. states are spiking with record numbers of new COVID-19 cases.