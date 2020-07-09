How Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page lost his prized guitar in Minneapolis and got it back 45 years later
MINNEAPOLIS — This is the story of Black Beauty. Not the horse, but a legendary guitar. And the people who possessed it. Or were possessed by it.Black Beauty has been displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It has been heard on such 1960s classics as Petula Clark’s “Downtown” and Donovan’s “Sunshine Superman.” And it spent 45 anonymous years in the Twin Cities, mostly in the hands of a musician who didn’t know he had an instrument that was stolen from guitar god Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin.The saga of Page’s Black Beauty — a 1960 Les Paul Custom Gibson electric guitar — fe…
2020 Election
How Republicans are using technology to deny your right to vote
How do you win an election? You could gain a majority of votes. Or you can cheat—as Republicans have been doing in force since 2010—with gerrymandering and other forms of suppression across the country so the minority party can gain and hold power even as its numbers shrink.
Now those who would discourage or disable unwanted ballots have a new potential tool: voting machines. If there aren’t enough working machines to enable people to cast their ballots, you blunt their will.
2020 Election
‘A Democratic tsunami’: Top election forecaster changes 2020 prediction
But according to new, updated analysis from the Cook Political Report, former Vice President Joe Biden has an increasing advantage in many of the swing states that Trump needs to win.
Breaking Banner
The NRA claims it’s the oldest ‘civil rights organization’ in the America — but it doesn’t want to defend Black lives
The NRA's leaders and social media accounts have made no mention of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the protests, or the police violence against peaceful protesters.