Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I am appalled’: Ex-Trump official shreds president for sending militarized DHS agents into American cities

Published

2 hours ago

on

A former Trump administration official is calling out the president for his decision to send federal agents into American cities to clash with anti-police brutality protesters.

David Lapan, who served as the spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security under Trump, has written a length analysis for Just Security in which he says the president is harming DHS’s mission to protect Americans with his heavy-handed operations against American citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m appalled by what I’m seeing,” he writes. “It’s damaging to DHS, and it’s damaging to American democracy.”

Lapan then breaks down how the Trump-led DHS has treated the city of Portland like an occupying army rather than a police force aimed at protecting and serving the community.

“DHS and other federal agencies have deployed law enforcement officers in military-style uniforms, wielding weapons associated with combat forces abroad,” he explains. “Their uniforms, equipment, and tactics have created the distinct appearance of yet another armed military response to protest and elements of civil unrest.”

Lapan notes that Trump’s reliance on keeping DHS run by acting — rather than Senate-confirmed — officials makes it easier for him to push them to do his bidding, as they can be easily fired and replaced by lackeys who won’t resist his orders.

All of this is creating a chasm of mistrust between DHS and the citizens it is supposed to be protecting, which Lapan says will make it far more difficult for DHS to carry out its core mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will take some time and serious effort for the department to recover from the damage done to its credibility and reputation over the past three-plus years,” he concludes.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative wonders if Trump won’t throw first pitch because he’s afraid of walking down the ramp or players kneeling

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump appeared at the World Series game for the Washington Nationals, boos echoed throughout the stadium. Trump throwing the first ball out for the Yankees in an empty stadium would prevent such an embarrassing photo-op, so it begs the question: why did he cancel it?

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said that Trump's decision was just one in a long line of nonsense excuses that don't add up.

"Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season!" Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ten members of San Francisco wedding infected with COVID-19 after sneaking into church for secret ceremony: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, ten members of a wedding party -- including the bride and groom -- have tested positive the COVID-19 virus after first sneaking into a church and then finishing up on an outside basketball court in defiance of city ordinances.

Without naming the couple, the report notes that some guests who attended the secretive wedding then left the Bay Area by plane, returning to Nashville, Arizona and San Diego -- potentially infecting fellow passengers.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

SWAT team teargasses Confederate-loving man in Ohio after his racist tirade leads to 5-hour standoff

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

A nearly five-hour standoff came to an end in Ohio this Sunday after a SWAT team fired tear gas into an Akron apartment building, flushing out 60-year-old Dwayne Keller.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, police were initially called when Keller yelled the N-word and “Black boy” at two African American men working on a car in the parking lot below his balcony. He then brandished a handgun and draped a Confederate flag over the railing on his balcony.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image