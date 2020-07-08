Quantcast
'I look at Donald Trump I don't see Reagan — I see George Wallace': Former Republican Reagan official

Published

1 min ago

on

Wayne Grant served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army under former President Ronald Reagan. Still, when he looks at today’s Republican Party, he can’t help but get uncomfortable.

“When I look now at Donald Trump, I don’t see Ronald Reagan, I see George Wallace,” said Grant.

“For my entire adult life, I was a Republican,” he explained. “Until four years ago when, for the first time ever, I voted for a Democrat for president. When I was a much younger man, I had the great honor of serving as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army under Ronald Reagan. You know, Ronald Reagan was a conservative right down to his core. But the man was also an idealist. He was an optimist. And those are two qualities I see none of in the current occupant of that office.”

He recalled Reagan never called any American a thug or attacked the press as an “enemy of the people.”

He closed by saying that the country cannot afford to go in the direction of George Wallace by supporting Trump.

The video was part of a series by Republican Voters Against Trump, which created an ad today using Reagan’s own words to destroy Trump.

See the video below:


