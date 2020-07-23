Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I may have signed my own death warrant’: Teacher regrets her Trump vote as schools pushed to reopen during COVID-19 pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

A regretful Republican voter fears she may have unwittingly consigned herself to death by voting against Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Nancy Shively is a special education teacher and lifelong Republican from Oklahoma, who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 as the “less bad of two bad choices,” but she wrote a column for USA Today explaining that she made a grave error.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the pandemic hit, the incompetence of the man for whom I had voted and the complicity of everyone around him forced me to admit that I could no longer maintain any kind of self-respect as a Republican,” Shively wrote. “So even though I had voted Republican in every presidential election since 1976, I changed my voter registration to independent and I will be voting for Joe Biden in November.”

“Nevertheless,” she added, “I am still haunted because, deep down, I fear that with that vote I may have signed my own death warrant.”

Shively watched in horror as Trump ignored common sense and held a “super-spreader event” in Tulsa, not far from her home, and then pushed ahead with plans to reopen schools without cautionary safeguards to prevent the deadly virus from overrunning schools and their communities.

“One young teacher I know has chronic kidney problems and is at high risk for complications if she contracts COVID-19,” Shively wrote. “She can’t quit her only source of income. Taking its cue from our governor, who hosted Trump’s rally and has now tested positive for COVID-19 himself, her school district has announced that wearing a mask will be optional, though the state is considering requiring it.”

“Her only choice right now, she told me, is to increase her life insurance and hope for the best,” Shively added. “That is not a choice. That is our government failing us.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

12-year-old girl gets hit and knocked to the ground as men yelling ‘All Lives Matter’ confront BLM marchers

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Anti-racism protests in New York's Hudson Valley have so far for the most part been peaceful, but all that changed on July 18 when Black Lives Matter protesters came head-to-head with a contingent of counter protesters.

BLM protesters were on one side and Blue Lives Matter protesters were on the other, sparking a confrontation that "appeared to be racial in nature rather than a difference of opinion toward law enforcement," according to the The Poughkeepsie Journal. Other reports say there were signs, flags, spitting, yelling and name calling — including the “N-word.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge finds DOJ sending Michael Cohen back to prison was ‘retaliation’ and attempt to block his anti-Trump book

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

A federal judge has just ruled against the Dept. of Justice, finding the DOJ returning former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen back to prison was "retaliation," an attempt to violate his First Amendment rights, and block the publication of his anti-Trump book.

President Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen was retaliated against by the Trump administration when he was sent back to prison because he's writing a book, Judge Hellerstein rules. Cohen will be released from FCI-Otisville and returned to home confinement.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain lashes out at Mary Trump over tell-all book: ‘People say you’re just trying to make money’

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

"The View's" Meghan McCain lashed out at Mary Trump on Thursday during her interview, saying that she hates tell-all books by family members because she's had them written about her and they were all lies. As a result, McCain attacked Trump, saying people think she's "just trying to make money."

"Well, you're entirely entitled to your opinion," Trump said calmly. "I think if you read the book, you see that I bring to the story my very deep experience within the family. I'm not some stranger writing it. I'm his niece."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image