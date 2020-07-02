‘I’d do it all again,’ says gun-toting lawyer who confronted St. Louis protesters from his yard
ST. LOUIS — Mark McCloskey had readied his home for violent activists. Days before protesters came to Portland Place, McCloskey had left fire extinguishers in every room on the lower level of his mansion. He had a rifle at the ready in his living room, just inside the door.McCloskey had watched television coverage of the 7-Eleven store in downtown St. Louis that was burned to the ground by rioters on June 1 and worried about something similar happening in his gated community in the Central West End, not far from the mayor’s home.Protests remained mostly peaceful in the month since then, especi…
Trump campaign forced to run ads in Iowa as state becomes presidential battleground
President Donald Trump's campaign has spent $650 million campaign dollars already, and more money is going out the door as the team is being forced to fight to win the red-state of Iowa.
The Des Moines Register reported Thursday that Trump's campaign will be launching an ad buy in Iowa as poll numbers there show Biden just two-points away from winning the state. In 2016, Trump carried the state by 9 points and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-I) was reelected with a 24-point margin. Now, Trump's leadership failures have turned the state into a competitive battleground.
Legal experts muse about Bill Barr’s attempt to fire SDNY prosecutor and prosecution of Epstein’s alleged procurer and trafficker
The FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell in New Hampshire Thursday morning. The prosecutors are from SDNY, the Southern District of New York's U.S. Attorney's office. That's the same office for which Attorney General Bill Barr claimed U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Berman two weeks ago was "stepping down." He then tried to fire Berman until Berman ultimately resigned once he was certain his deputy, Audrey Strauss, would be named his successor, and after Barr claimed President Trump had fired him.
Never-Trumpers plan to destroy the GOP’s Senate majority: The party ‘needs to be burned to the ground’
President Donald Trump’s right-wing critics — who range from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to columnist George Will to just about anyone who writes for The Bulwark — have been asserting that Trump is so toxic to the Republican Party and the conservative movement that the only way to clean up the mess is a massive victory for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. But some Never Trump conservatives are also stressing that a Biden win isn’t enough and that Trumpism must also be repudiated by Democrats retaking the U.S. Senate in November.
Journalists David Catanese and Alex Roarty, in an article published in the Sacramento Bee on July 2, discuss the steps that Never Trumpers are taking to help bring about a Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate. One right-wing group that has been taking out ads attacking Trump and his GOP supporters in the Senate is The Lincoln Project, whose participants include attorney George Conway and conservative strategists Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt.