Idaho man who led cops on a chase before a shootout outed as a Bundy militant at armed occupation in Oregon

Sean L. Anderson led police “from four agencies” in a chase on Highway 12 near Kamiah, Idaho over the weekend before it ended in a shootout.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Tuesday that Anderson was rushed to the hospital after being injured in the shootout. But this isn’t the first time he’s faced off against the law. He was among the crowd of white men who participated “in the 41-day armed occupation in early 2016 at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Oregon.”

County Sheriff Doug Giddings confirmed to the paper that Anderson was the last of four men who refused to leave the wildlife refuge as they attempted to wage a war against the federal government with Ammon Bundy, also an Idaho resident.

“Anderson and his wife, Susan, were radicalized by the occupiers at the refuge but otherwise were good citizens, Giddings said at the time, and he spoke on Anderson’s behalf during a later federal court hearing,” the report said. “Sean Anderson pleaded guilty to trespass and was sentenced to a year of probation and fined $1,000 in restitution to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.”

The incident began when a Lewis County deputy tried to stop Anderson for an equipment violation, a routine traffic stop on Highway 12. Anderson stopped but then took off. Two deputies gave chase before an Idaho County deputy joined, followed by a Nez Perce Tribal Police member and ultimately the FBI. It finally ended when he stopped in a residential area and shots were fired. None of the officers were hurt.

“The agencies involved requested a critical incident investigation that is being led by detectives with the Idaho State Police and the FBI,” the report explained. “Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis said his office wants to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the critical incident task force.”

Anderson and his wife joined the occupation of the wildlife refuge saying that they were protesting the federal takeover of private lands. They then claimed they were fearful that they would be killed by the FBI if they left the building.

“American people better wake up and get here and fight for your country right now. It is on. If they stop you from getting here, kill them,” Anderson yelled in a video posted online during the occupation. He later apologized for the comment when in court, however, saying he was embarrassed.

