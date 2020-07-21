Quantcast
If Trump loses and drags down Mitch McConnell — expect the GOP to get even scarier: Political scientist

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s poll numbers are bad and getting worse, and Republicans are bracing for a possibly devastating loss in November’s election.

The coronavirus pandemic has proven to be an anchor on the president’s political fortunes, and his failures may drag down Mitch McConnell’s Senate majority and increase the Democrats’ House majority, according to political scientist Daniel Drezner’s new column for the Washington Post.

“Let’s assume this outcome for a second — what does it mean for the GOP?” wrote Drezner, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. “Politics is a coldblooded game, and even before Trump has been declared a political dead man walking, speculation is beginning about what comes after.”

Some Republicans have already jumped ship and become #NeverTrumpers, but Drezner is doubtful that the GOP will engage in deep self-reflection about the conditions that led to that downfall.

“Even if Trump crashes and burns, his cult of personality will command significant loyalty from his #MAGA base,” Drezner wrote. “That alone is enough to influence party primaries that in turn influence the party’s future leaders.”

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and anti-immigrant bigot Allen West was elected this week to lead the Texas GOP, and Drezner sees that as a sign that a post-Trump Republican Party could move even further to the fringes.

“The scary thing about a post-Trump GOP is the prospect that it learns nothing,” Drezner wrote. “After getting pasted in 2006 and 2008, the GOP adopted an obstructionist posture during the Obama years. The more disaffected voters were during the Great Recession, the better this strategy worked. It is all too conceivable that the post-Trump GOP changes itself not at all. It can count on the vagaries of partisan politics in the United States to eventually inherit political power once again.”

2020 Election

There’s zero possibility that Trump will accept defeat with dignity — we need to prepare for weeks of dreadful chaos

3 mins ago

July 21, 2020

By

By now, it's relatively easy to forecast Donald Trump's tyrannical moves. There are no advanced Frank Underwood-style chess gambits in play here. It's barely Candyland, despite the fascistic goals involved. Trump is, on top of it all, a simple-minded, easily predictable Golgothan who telegraphs every move of self-preservation. Sometimes it can be reassuring to have a sense of where he's going with his repetitious blurts. At other times it leaves us with this perpetual sense of instability, knowing what might be lurking around the corner. The November election fits horrifyingly into the latter category.
‘Rotten to the core’: CNN’s Camerota slams former employer Fox News for shocking new sex assault claims

16 mins ago

July 21, 2020

By

CNN host Alisyn Camerota, who had previously worked at Fox News before switching networks, had some very unkind words for her former employer regarding the shocking sexual assault allegations leveled against recently fired Fox contributor Ed Henry.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart alleged that Henry, who was fired by the network three weeks ago, "preformed sadistic acts on her without her consent that left her injured, bruised and battered with bloody wrists."

California man says another diner called him a racial slur during food-throwing tantrum

17 mins ago

July 21, 2020

By

A Sacramento man says another customer called him a racial slur during a tantrum at a midtown restaurant.

Theek Vault told KCRA-TV he was eating Friday night at Tank House BBQ and Bar on Friday night with friends when he noticed another man who appeared unhappy.

“There was a gentleman behind me who was clearly upset, kind of throwing some food,” Vault said. “He threw a couple boxes here and there.”

The man soon walked out, and Vault said they made eye contact.

