Impeachment lawyer shreds Mueller’s ‘unforgivable’ failure in Russia probe

One of the House impeachment attorneys harshly criticized former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

Norm Eisen, who assisted House Democrats during their investigation and trial, wrote a new book “A Case for the American People” that details behind-the-scenes activity during the impeachment saga and expresses his deep disappointment in Mueller, reported Politico.

“He did not finish the job,” Eisen told the website. “He did not go to the limits of his prosecutorial authority. When you’re facing down a criminal of the president’s nature, that is unforgivable.”

Eisen helped bring Mueller to Capitol Hill, but he felt the former FBI director had “abdicated” his duty during the Russia probe and failed to rise to threat posed by Trump’s wrongdoing.

“Mueller’s colleagues seemed more concerned about protecting Mueller from questioning than about protecting our democracy,” Eisen wrote in the book. “What difference does a pristine reputation make when Rome is burning around you?”