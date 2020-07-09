In Florida Keys, $5.5 billion hurricane protection plan would buy 300 homes, raise thousands
Protecting the Florida Keys from the future’s stronger storms and rising seas involves retreating from the most dangerous spots. That process will be by choice, for now.Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a $5.5 billion plan to keep the island chain functioning after a devastating storm. It involves strengthening U.S. 1 in six places, elevating 7,300 houses, floodproofing 3,800 buildings and buying and demolishing about 300 homes.Buyouts aren’t new for the Keys, which has more willing sellers for a state-run buyout plan than anywhere else in Florida. But if the Army Corps is p…
COVID-19
Trump harasses CDC into new school re-opening guidelines as COVID cases reach 3 million
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wednesday presented a set of guidelines for returning to school this fall. Guidelines that were almost immediately trashed by President Donald Trump.
"We hope that most schools are going to be open," Trump said at a White House event Wednesday. "They think it's going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed...no way. We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open."
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1280857657365200902?s=20
Queen’s letters on Australian PM’s sacking to be released in full
Queen Elizabeth II's correspondence on her role in the 1975 sacking of Australian prime minister Gough Whitlam will be released next week, it was announced Thursday, after a lengthy battle to make the documents public.
The British monarch's representative in Australia, governor-general John Kerr, sparked a constitutional crisis in 1975 when he dismissed Whitlam, the popular leader of the centre-left Labor party, three years after his election.
Australia's High Court ruled in May that more than 200 letters between the queen and Kerr over the controversial affair should be part of the public record after her representatives had successfully kept them secret for decades.
Mexican president lauds Trump despite past threats, insults against Mexicans
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lavished praise on President Donald Trump at their first meeting on Wednesday, saying the U.S. leader treated Mexico with respect despite his history of threatening tariffs and insulting Mexicans.
The leftist Mexican leader made his first foreign trip as president to the White House, where he and Trump accentuated the positive in their public remarks while largely glossing over their differences on business, illegal drugs and migration.