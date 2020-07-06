‘Indians must be very angry’: Trump slams move to change Washington ‘Redskins’ team name

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized a move to change the name of the National Football League’s franchise in Washington, D.C.

Trump made the remarks after the Washington team announced it was reviewing the controversial “Redskins” name.

“They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness,” Trump wrote, “but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct. Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!”

