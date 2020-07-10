Instagram to block all content promoting LGBT ‘conversion therapy’
Instagram said on Friday it would block content that promotes so-called conversion therapy, which aims to alter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, as pressure to ban the practice grows.
The social media giant announced earlier this year it would no longer allow adverts for conversion therapy services, which can range from counseling and “praying away the gay” to electric shocks and sexual violence.
“We don’t allow attacks against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” Tara Hopkins, Instagram’s public policy director for Europe, Middle East and Africa said in an emailed statement.
“(We) are updating our policies to ban the promotion of conversion therapy services.”
A spokesman for Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, said it would take time to update all policies and content flagged by users may not be removed immediately.
The United Nations independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity called last month for a global ban on conversion therapy, describing it as “cruel, inhumane and degrading”.
A growing number of countries – including the United States, Canada, Chile and Mexico – are reviewing their laws. Brazil, Ecuador and Malta have nationwide bans on conversion therapy, while Germany outlawed the treatment for minors in May.
‘Step in the right direction’
Instagram’s move is “a step in the right direction, but we’d have to wait and see exactly what kind of actions they take,” Harry Hitchens, co-founder of the campaign group Ban Conversion Therapy, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Ban Conversion Therapy sent an open letter yesterday to Britain’s Equalities Minister Liz Truss, urging her “to introduce a truly effective ban on conversion therapy for all lesbian, gay, bi, trans and gender diverse people in the UK”.
Among those who signed the letter were musicians Elton John and Dua Lipa and writer and actor Stephen Fry.
Truss pledged in May to ban conversion therapy for sexual orientation.
In a global survey of 1,641 survivors of conversion therapy published by the United Nations in May, 46% identified the perpetrators as being medical and mental health providers, while 19% were religious authorities and traditional healers.
Bisi Alimi, a Nigerian LGBT+ activist who underwent conversion therapy aged 16, welcomed the ban but said it had been “a long time coming”.
“What is missing for me in all of this conversation is the face of it, the horror of it. And I don’t care how terrible it is, people need to see it and see real human beings sharing their story in public,” he said.
(REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
Trump campaign headquarters in Virginia shut down for COVID-19 after staffers pressured against wearing face masks
President Donald Trump's campaign office, located in northern Virginia just outside of Washington, was forced to shut down after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Politico reported Friday that for a week cleaners were brought into the headquarters to scrub surfaces, disinfect equipment and try and stave off the coronavirus from hitting the campaign more than it already has.
While in Tulsa, Oklahoma, eight members of Trump's advance team contracted the coronavirus, including Secret Service agents. While in Arizona the following week, more of Trump's Secret Service got the virus. To make matters worse, when Trump headed to South Dakota for a Fourth of July celebration, his son's girlfriend, who also works on the campaign, contracted the virus.
Ghislaine Maxwell seeks release on $5 million bail
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers asked a New York court Friday to release her on bail of $5 million, insisting she will stay in America to fight sex abuse charges related to Jeffrey Epstein.
The British socialite has been charged with sex trafficking minors for Epstein, her former boyfriend and convicted sex offender who killed himself in prison last summer while awaiting trial.
In documents filed with the Southern District of New York, her attorneys said the daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell "vigorously" denies the charges and "intends to fight them."
They argued that "she is not a flight risk" and asked Judge Alison Nathan to release her from custody on $5 million bail, signed by six of her associates and secured by a $3.75 million property in Britain.
Breaking Banner
Conservative pastor heartbroken that Trump has proven many Christians are ‘ignorant, greedy, and hypocritical’
Writing in The Atlantic this Friday, Peter Wehner takes a renewed look at President Trump's white evangelical Christian base, saying that they've sacrifices whatever alleged principles they had in order to support Trump -- a decision that brought them nothing in return.
"Legislatively, Trump, compared with other presidents, has not achieved all that much for the pro-life cause and religious-liberties protection," Wehner writes. "For example, George W. Bush’s pro-life record is stronger and Bill Clinton achieved more in the area of religious liberties, signing into law the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. ... Trump has also achieved next to nothing in terms of enacting education reforms."