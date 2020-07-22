Irate woman claims to be medically exempt from masks and demands her ‘right’ to pizza in viral tirade

A Washington woman is going viral after she was caught on video creating a scene in a Kennewick restaurant over being asked to wear a mask.

“Yet another Karen incident in Kennewick Washington,” the video’s uploader wrote on Facebook. “My dad encountered these idiots today at Papa Murphy’s.”

As KLXY points out, the woman claimed to be medically-exempt from the state’s mask mandate, saying, “I have a right to my pizza. I have a right to get my order.”

The video has since been viewed over 20,000 times.

Watch: