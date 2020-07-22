Quantcast
Irate woman claims to be medically exempt from masks and demands her ‘right’ to pizza in viral tirade

Published

1 min ago

on

A Washington woman is going viral after she was caught on video creating a scene in a Kennewick restaurant over being asked to wear a mask.

“Yet another Karen incident in Kennewick Washington,” the video’s uploader wrote on Facebook. “My dad encountered these idiots today at Papa Murphy’s.”

As KLXY points out, the woman claimed to be medically-exempt from the state’s mask mandate, saying, “I have a right to my pizza. I have a right to get my order.”

The video has since been viewed over 20,000 times.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Raging white man bombards Black 14-year-olds with racial slurs for giving out free donuts

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

A Massachusetts mother says her twin boys were handing out free doughnuts when a man shouted racist abuse at them.

The 14-year-old Black twins and two white friends were sharing food they'd bought at Dunkin' Donuts with passersby Thursday when the man angrily confronted them in downtown Newburyport before jumping into his car, shouting racial slurs and driving away, reported Newburyport News.

How not to resist Trump: Kayleigh McEnany’s anti-science comments

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

Media, particularly those who have made a habit of rhetorically opposing Donald Trump for the past four years, were awash last week with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s controversial statements on reopening public schools in the middle of a pandemic. For example:

“McEnany on School Reopenings: ‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way of This’” (Washington Post, 7/16/20)“‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way,’ McEnany Says of Reopening Schools” (New York Times, 7/16/20)“White House: ‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Reopening Schools – as It Happened” (Guardian, 7/16/20)“’Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Schools Reopening, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says” (USA Today, 7/16/20)“White House Press Secretary: ‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way of’ Schools Fully Reopening” (NBC News, 7/16/20)“White House: ‘Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of School Openings. Another Day, Another Astonishing Utterance From the Trump Administration on the Coronavirus” (Rolling Stone, 7/16/20)

The myriad of viral headlines suggested that this was another Orwellian outburst from the administration, along the lines of when George H. W. Bush said: “I’ll never apologize for the United States of America. Ever! I don’t care what the facts are.” But reading her full answer, or watching the video embedded in many of the reports, it becomes clear that the headlines are misrepresenting McEnany’s words. What she actually said was:

Political reporters can’t handle the truth: Trump is never going to ‘pivot’

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

First things first: Donald Trump is not going to "pivot." Yes, on Tuesday he stood at a podium and, in stiff and sulky fashion, said words that, as written, were relatively serious and realistic. He admitted the coronavirus pandemic will "get worse before it gets better." He also claimed that his administration is "developing a strategy" to combat the pandemic, after months of foisting it off on the states and then lambasting any state that tried to take serious measures, while rewarding governors who pushed to reopen businesses and damn the consequences. He said he'd wear a mask now, after months of implying that only soy-boys and wieners wear masks.
