‘Is televised conflict the goal?’ Comey warns Trump trying to provoke violence with armed crackdown on protests

Published

1 min ago

on

Former FBI director James Comey recoiled from images of federal agents operating in unmarked uniforms against protesters in Portland — and warned the crackdown won’t stop there.

Comey conceded that he’s not sure the federal forces are operating unlawfully, but he said in a new Washington Post column that the operation was a dreadful error that undermined public confidence in law enforcement and would provoke senseless violence.

“With some protesters itching for street confrontations with officers in full tactical gear, federal officials are giving a small group of violent people what they want,” Comey wrote, “and they are giving the citizens of Portland — and the rest of us, no matter our politics — what we don’t want: the specter of unconstrained and anonymous force from a central government authority. It has been the stuff of American nightmares since 1776.”

The sight of camouflaged Homeland Security officers dragging protesters into unmarked vans was so “dumb and self-defeating,” Comey wrote, that provoking violence for Trump’s perceived benefit seems to be the goal.

“Is televised conflict the goal?” Comey wrote.

“What better way for Trump to demonstrate to his followers that he is ‘your president of law and order’ than to deploy highly visible federal officers, and in a way that is sure to invite violent conflict, which, of course, demonstrates the need for a law-and-order president?” he added.


Maine brewery cancels on Lara Trump after accusing the campaign of lying about the ‘Women for Trump’ event

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A Trump campaign event in Maine was canceled Tuesday after the owner said he was lied to by the campaign about the scope of the event.

Brad and Nancy Nadeau, the owners of Stars and Stripes Brewing, told the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday that they were alerted to the facts from a campaign news release calling them the "first stop" for a "Women for Trump" bus tour that will cross a few states in the northeast, ending in New Hampshire two days after it begins.

Rash of COVID-19 infections in West Virginia tied to seven churches: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

According to a report from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, a sudden spike in COVID-19 infections in the state has local authorities placing the blame on seven different churches as hot spots.

The report notes that earlier this summer the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources pinned infection outbreaks in Ohio, Marshall, Hampshire, Marion and Jefferson counties on churches. Graystone Baptist Church in Ronceverte, Greenbrier County, in particular was the home to 40 parishioners who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Idaho man who led cops on a chase before a shootout outed as a Bundy militant at armed occupation in Oregon

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Sean L. Anderson led police "from four agencies" in a chase on Highway 12 near Kamiah, Idaho over the weekend before it ended in a shootout.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Tuesday that Anderson was rushed to the hospital after being injured in the shootout. But this isn't the first time he's faced off against the law. He was among the crowd of white men who participated “in the 41-day armed occupation in early 2016 at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Oregon."

