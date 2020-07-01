‘It’s real’: Trump campaign’s new T-shirt insignia looks a lot like a Nazi symbol — and people are noticing

President Donald Trump’s campaign is promoting a new shirt that features an eagle clutching a shield with the American flag and ribbon displaying his campaign. The Nazi Reichsadler is an eagle clutching a shield with a swastika.

While eagles have been used since the Roman Empire to signify power, the only eagles clutching a shield in their feet appear on Nazi memorabilia and Trump’s campaign shirt.

It’s a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by those on Twitter, Wednesday. Specifically, the Republican-run Lincoln Project posted the images together, saying, “Come on.”

One person tried to claim that it was similar to the American symbol, which was specifically designed with plenty of symbolism in mind. In the left foot, the eagle is gently holding an olive branch, to signify the strive for peace. In its right foot are 13 arrows, with the claws out, to symbolize strength. In its mouth, the eagle is holding a banner with E Pluribus Unum (out of many, one).

You can see the comments from Twitter below:

It’s there… just checked myself — Brock Landers (@BrockLanders14) July 2, 2020

Who had American fashion inspired by Nazi imagery and promoted by Trump on their Trumptopia 2020 Bingo card? — ★彡Breiterbart ★彡 (@breiterbart) July 2, 2020

Is there a chance that trump is sabotaging his re-election chances on purpose, or is he really so ignorant he thought we wouldn't notice? — Gamora (@exoticgamora) July 2, 2020

Trump-Pence sells what sure resembles a Nazi symbol at its campaign store. https://t.co/go09IJk8h6 — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) July 2, 2020

I don’t think Trump is knowledgeable enough to do a nazi secret handshake, but I think his graphic designers know their audience https://t.co/lXJkpXs8rI — Gabe Hardman (@hardman_gabe) July 2, 2020

Your new logo, Hitlers logo. Even if you’re trolling this still makes you a douche. pic.twitter.com/q0eG9kIccO — Dominique Hamilton (@Underrated_Dom) July 1, 2020

Trump is an impeached Russian asset who uses Nazi symbols in his campaign materials, wages war against peaceful BLM protesters, 130,000 deaths & rising, millions unemployed & starving, & now he’s allowing Russia to kill our soldiers. The rule book needs to be thrown out. — Erica Lynn🦋 (@SurfingBlue2020) July 2, 2020

Trump’s new campaign logo on left. Nazi Alt Right symbol on right. Tell me again he isn’t race baiting! If you don’t vote for Biden, you’re tacitly endorsing this. #RacismInAmerica #TrumpRacism #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/PO159S92YR — Andria Litto (@Musedri) July 2, 2020