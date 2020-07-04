Ivanka Trump buried for her COVID-19 advice during the packed Mt Rushmore rally: ‘What a clown’

First daughter Ivanka Trump was thoroughly raked over the coals late Friday night after she posted advice on Twitter about wearing masks at the same time that her father, Donald Trump, was holding a rally at Mt. Rushmore before a crowd of shoulder-to-shoulder fans, few of whom were wearing masks.

Making things worse, within minutes of Ivanka’s tweet it was announced that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Don Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Ivanka, “Please be safe & responsible this holiday weekend. As we celebrate this 4th of July, follow state & local guidelines to keep you & your loved ones safe. Practice proper hygiene, social distancing & wear a mask when in close proximity to others.”

Titter users were quick to point to the rally where she was in attendance to point out the maskless crowd and that her father refuses to observe COVID-19 health protocols.

You can see some responses below:

Please be safe & responsible this holiday weekend. As we celebrate this 4th of July, follow state & local guidelines to keep you & your loved ones safe. Practice proper hygiene, social distancing & wear a mask when in close proximity to others. 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 4, 2020

Your brother’s girlfriend just tested positive. They don’t wear masks. Neither does your idiot father. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 4, 2020

Hypocrisy at its finest — chabelita (@chabeladedios) July 4, 2020

You keep topping yourself in tone deafness Sweatshop Barbie. As you tweeted that, your dad was killing people: Covidiots at his bare-face-fest packed-in fake patriotism shit show and innocent people / health care workers they’ll infect. Knock off a designer shoe and STFU. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 4, 2020

“Do as I say, not as I do” — on the evening @POTUS and @FLOTUS star at a paced event with no social distancing and no mandatory masks👇 https://t.co/fhJ9JOInsg — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) July 4, 2020

Number one way to be safe is avoid Donald Trump’s super-spreader ego rallies. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) July 4, 2020

The absolute and total lack of shame is breathtaking. Just an utter inability to hear herself. Repulsive and repugnant villains, the whole wretched bunch. https://t.co/AX35V116a6 — Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) July 4, 2020

She says that after her father packed people in close together…what a clown — bryan (@bryan_thomas3) July 4, 2020

lol okay pic.twitter.com/E58mzM7Cab — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 4, 2020

