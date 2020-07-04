Ivanka Trump buried for her COVID-19 advice during the packed Mt Rushmore rally: ‘What a clown’
First daughter Ivanka Trump was thoroughly raked over the coals late Friday night after she posted advice on Twitter about wearing masks at the same time that her father, Donald Trump, was holding a rally at Mt. Rushmore before a crowd of shoulder-to-shoulder fans, few of whom were wearing masks.
Making things worse, within minutes of Ivanka’s tweet it was announced that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Don Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Ivanka, “Please be safe & responsible this holiday weekend. As we celebrate this 4th of July, follow state & local guidelines to keep you & your loved ones safe. Practice proper hygiene, social distancing & wear a mask when in close proximity to others.”
Titter users were quick to point to the rally where she was in attendance to point out the maskless crowd and that her father refuses to observe COVID-19 health protocols.
You can see some responses below:
