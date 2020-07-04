Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka Trump buried for her COVID-19 advice during the packed Mt Rushmore rally: ‘What a clown’

Published

40 mins ago

on

- Commentary

First daughter Ivanka Trump was thoroughly raked over the coals late Friday night after she posted advice on Twitter about wearing masks at the same time that her father, Donald Trump, was holding a rally at Mt. Rushmore before a crowd of shoulder-to-shoulder fans, few of whom were wearing masks.

Making things worse, within minutes of Ivanka’s tweet it was announced that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Don Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ivanka, “Please be safe & responsible this holiday weekend. As we celebrate this 4th of July, follow state & local guidelines to keep you & your loved ones safe. Practice proper hygiene, social distancing & wear a mask when in close proximity to others.”

Titter users were quick to point to the rally where she was in attendance to point out the maskless crowd and that her father refuses to observe COVID-19 health protocols.

You can see some responses below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

GOP scrambling to pay for Jacksonville convention after Trump yanked it from North Carolina: report

Published

1 min ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, Republican officials are having difficulties getting donors to pay for the Republican National Convention to be held in Jacksonville, Florida after Donald Trump yanked the gathering out of Charlotte, North Carolina in a fit of pique over COVID-19 health restrictions.

At issue, the report notes, is that millions of dollars were spent in North Carolina where a smaller event will now be held, and now the party is, in essence, forced to pay for a second convention.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ivanka Trump buried for her COVID-19 advice during the packed Mt Rushmore rally: ‘What a clown’

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

First daughter Ivanka Trump was thoroughly raked over the coals late Friday night after she posted advice on Twitter about wearing masks at the same time that her father, Donald Trump, was holding a rally at Mt. Rushmore before a crowd of shoulder-to-shoulder fans, few of whom were wearing masks.

Making things worse, within minutes of Ivanka's tweet it was announced that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Don Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Donald Trump is the 21st-century Jefferson Davis– and history will judge him

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

On Friday, Donald Trump and his wife Melania attended an early Independence Day celebration held at Mount Rushmore.

This article first appeared on Salon.

There were fireworks, a military flyover, and "patriotic" songs such as "The Star-Spangled Banner".

The entire spectacle embodied the worst kind of superficial juvenile patriotism.

More than 130,000 Americans are dead from the coronavirus pandemic. The country teeters on the edge of a second Great Depression. A neofascist regime rules in Washington. Donald Trump is in thrall to Vladimir Putin and Russia and in doing so actively betrays the United States and the American people.

Continue Reading
 
 