Ivanka Trump ripped by the Lincoln Project: ‘Can’t feed your kids? Let them eat cake’

First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump is the target of a hard-hitting new ad from the Lincoln Project.

The ad focuses on a new ad campaign Ivanka is backing that tells unemployed Americans to “find something new.” She has been blasted as “America’s Marie Antoinette” for the remarks.

The Lincoln Project is the group of former top GOP strategists who have been generating a great deal of commentary with a constant barrage of ads against President Donald Trump. They repeatedly attacked Brad Parscale, who at the time was Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, prior to his demotion.

The new ad thanks Ivanka for her “find something new” advice.

“This November, we will find something new,” the narrator says.

Watch: