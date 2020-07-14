Ivanka Trump’s tweet raises eyebrows: ‘Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product?’
As her big brother was dragging their 14-year-old half brother into the 2020 campaign, senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was endorsing a line of canned food products.
If it’s Goya, it has to be good.
Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020
Goya Foods has been under a boycott since CEO Robert Unavue praised President Donald Trump.
“We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” Unanue said during a Rose Garden speech. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”
Why Ivanka, a senior White House advisor, would endorse a food product immediately raised eyebrows online.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
It's so nice of Daughter-Wife Ivanka to take time out of her tremendously busy schedule of doing absolutely nothing to promote a can of beans
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 15, 2020
You’re kidding me, right? No ethics left in this White House on issues big or small.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 15, 2020
Same energy pic.twitter.com/B2t7lHfQW0
— Alex Rocca (@AlexDRocca) July 15, 2020
This family will sell ANYTHING
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 15, 2020
Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product?
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2020
What is it with you people and holding things? pic.twitter.com/pfede0MPaR
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 15, 2020
Shameless.
— Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) July 15, 2020
IVANKA: I love ethnics.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 15, 2020
Like I’m actually worried, women who have this much injected into their faces before 40 end up looking freakish like ivana tru—- ohhhhh
— Erin Lockdown 2: Scare Bud Ryan (@morninggloria) July 15, 2020
How to destroy a brand in minutes. https://t.co/09alqZtNPb
— John Weaver (@jwgop) July 15, 2020
Dear @US_OSC
I think you might have a hatch act violation here
Signed
An annoyed tax payer
— File411 (@File411) July 15, 2020
Rapido.
— Christina (@Christina_T_) July 15, 2020
— Jack Trippin' (@JackTrippingonU) July 15, 2020
Siri, show me an image that's going to be photoshopped in horrible ways. https://t.co/bsJ31Fra8i
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 15, 2020
— Nurse Nina (@NurseNinaPA) July 15, 2020