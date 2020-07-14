Ivanka Trump’s tweet raises eyebrows: ‘Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product?’

As her big brother was dragging their 14-year-old half brother into the 2020 campaign, senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was endorsing a line of canned food products.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Goya Foods has been under a boycott since CEO Robert Unavue praised President Donald Trump.

“We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” Unanue said during a Rose Garden speech. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

Why Ivanka, a senior White House advisor, would endorse a food product immediately raised eyebrows online.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

It's so nice of Daughter-Wife Ivanka to take time out of her tremendously busy schedule of doing absolutely nothing to promote a can of beans — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 15, 2020

You’re kidding me, right? No ethics left in this White House on issues big or small. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 15, 2020

This family will sell ANYTHING — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 15, 2020

Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2020

What is it with you people and holding things? pic.twitter.com/pfede0MPaR — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 15, 2020

Shameless. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) July 15, 2020

IVANKA: I love ethnics. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 15, 2020

Like I’m actually worried, women who have this much injected into their faces before 40 end up looking freakish like ivana tru—- ohhhhh — Erin Lockdown 2: Scare Bud Ryan (@morninggloria) July 15, 2020

How to destroy a brand in minutes. https://t.co/09alqZtNPb — John Weaver (@jwgop) July 15, 2020

Dear @US_OSC I think you might have a hatch act violation here Signed

An annoyed tax payer — File411 (@File411) July 15, 2020

Siri, show me an image that's going to be photoshopped in horrible ways. https://t.co/bsJ31Fra8i — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 15, 2020