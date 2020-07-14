Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump Jr. blasted for dragging Barron Trump into 2020 campaign: ‘You are messing up his mind’

Published

20 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Tuesday dragged his 14-year-old half brother Barron into the 2020 presidential campaign — and it did not end well.

Barron is the son of first lady Melania Trump from the president’s third marriage, while junior’s mother is Ivana, from the president’s first marriage.

“In all fairness, Joe Biden is not capable of debating Barron Trump let alone Donald Trump,” Trump, Jr. tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was quickly blasted for bringing a minor into a presidential race.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump Jr. blasted for dragging Barron Trump into 2020 campaign: ‘You are messing up his mind’

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's eldest son on Tuesday dragged his 14-year-old half brother Barron into the 2020 presidential campaign -- and it did not end well.

Barron is the son of first lady Melania Trump from the president's third marriage, while junior's mother is Ivana, from the president's first marriage.

"In all fairness, Joe Biden is not capable of debating Barron Trump let alone Donald Trump," Trump, Jr. tweeted.

He was quickly blasted for bringing a minor into a presidential race.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/AdamParkhomenko/status/1283190894401859584

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Jeff Sessions ridiculed after losing GOP primary for his old Senate seat in Alabama

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) attempted a political comeback by running in the GOP primary for the Senate seat he long held.

Sessions resigned the seat to serve as President Donald Trump's attorney general, before the two had a falling out.

"On Tuesday, Mr. Sessions lost the Alabama Senate Republican runoff election to Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach whose platform was largely a blanket promise to support the president at all times," The New York Times reports. The Daily Beast also projected that Tuberville had won.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump discounts his public polls — claims he is not the underdog because of boat parades in Florida

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had a bizarre press conference on Tuesday that deteriorated into a campaign speech.

After 50 minutes of Trump rambling about Joe Biden from the Rose Garden, Trump finally agreed to answer questions.

"I guess the question is, do you see yourself as the underdog in this race?" Trump was asked. "Do you see yourself losing in the fall?"

"No, I don't," Trump replied.

"I think we have very good poll numbers, they're not suppression polls, they're real polls," Trump claimed, discounting all public polling on the race.

Trump then moved on from discounting statistically relevant surveys to talking about anecdotes.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image