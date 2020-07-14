Trump Jr. blasted for dragging Barron Trump into 2020 campaign: ‘You are messing up his mind’

President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Tuesday dragged his 14-year-old half brother Barron into the 2020 presidential campaign — and it did not end well.

Barron is the son of first lady Melania Trump from the president’s third marriage, while junior’s mother is Ivana, from the president’s first marriage.

“In all fairness, Joe Biden is not capable of debating Barron Trump let alone Donald Trump,” Trump, Jr. tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was quickly blasted for bringing a minor into a presidential race.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

How dare you mention Barron, you monster?! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 15, 2020

Really bro! I though Barron was off limits? — Jarett (@flopp2024) July 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Please don't drag Non-Disappointing Son into this, Disappointing Son. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Your dad couldn't string three words together in even vaguely cohesive communication today in the Rose Garden. Stop projecting. — Truth Integrity Logic (@LogicIntegrity) July 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweetie, you really need to stop pulling at that particular thread.pic.twitter.com/Pt8F7OF37v — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) July 14, 2020

In all fairness you’re an idiot. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m not sure we want to hear about competence from 5th smartest Trump child — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) July 15, 2020

Junior's like, "I know the winning strategy, bring my child brother into it and set pre debate expectations high!" pic.twitter.com/OZgTDPVnW4 — Brian Erickson 4.0 (@BrianErickson3) July 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow, you really just went there? I hope Barron grows up and registers as a Democrat. #savebarron — 🦋🌸ᗰᗴᒪᎥᔕᔕᗩ🌸🦋 (@MeliMels99) July 15, 2020

Your dad will chicken out. He's got nothing except for his victimhood. — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) July 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m not sure we want to hear about competence from 5th smartest Trump child — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) July 15, 2020

So Barron is open season now? — 🕊Sharon ⚖ #WeWantJoe (@nhdogmom) July 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I really don't think you want to bring your little brother into this. Though from what little I've seen of him, I am confident he could beat both you and your dad in a debate. — Jenni Dinger (@jendinger) July 15, 2020

You guys like polls now? — Mankrik’s Wife (@Marty_Shannon) July 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When you all go to prison I hope they give Barron the much needed psychological help he needs. You all are messing up his mind. BTW, Didn't hooker wife say to leave him out of all of this? https://t.co/x5nGjJKw0b — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) July 15, 2020