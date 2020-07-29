Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’ve got the virus!’ New Mexico man spits at officers — then assures them COVID ‘doesn’t live in summertime’

Published

1 min ago

on

A New Mexico man spit at police officers and claimed to have the coronavirus during a confrontation over wearing a mask.

Newly released body camera video shows 77-year-old Charles Madrid arguing with police after a Walmart employee asked him to wear a mask inside the Las Cruces store, reported KVIA-TV.

“I’m not going to do it,” Madrid tells officers. “Put me in jail.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Officer Jackson Brown then asked the man to leave if he continued to refuse, and he threatened to charge him with trespassing if he did not leave the store.

“I’ve got the f*cking virus,” Madrid says. “I’m going to spit in your face.”

Officers wrestled Madrid into handcuffs and placed a spit guard over his face, and he was taken to a nearby hospital after complaining that his knees hurt — and then he made statements echoing President Donald Trump’s assurances.

“Don’t worry, you ain’t going to get that virus,” Madrid tells officers at the hospital. “It doesn’t live in the summertime. It dies out like the flu.”

Madrid was charged with three counts of assault on a peace officer for spitting at police.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Madonna post blocked by Instagram for false virus video

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Superstar singer Madonna has been censored on Instagram for spreading false information about a supposed cure for COVID-19 after she shared clips from a video also re-tweeted by Donald Trump.

In her post to 15.4 million followers, Madonna claimed that a proven vaccine had been available for months but it was being kept secret "to let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker."

She attached a video of US physician Stella Immanuel who praised hydroxychloroquine as a miracle coronavirus cure.

Various clips of Immanuel's speech have spread rapidly on the internet in recent days, but hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, has not been proved effective against COVID-19.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Louie Gohmert says he might have gotten COVID-19 from wearing a face mask

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) mused on Wednesday that he could have become infected with COVID-19 by wearing a face mask.

Just hours before Gohmert was scheduled to travel with President Donald Trump to Texas, the congressman confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gohmert, who refused to wear a mask at a hearing on Tuesday, told KETK that he may have contracted the disease from a facial covering.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Wildly, baldly, racist’: Trump ignites a firestorm with ‘insane’ tweet about the ‘Suburban Lifestyle Dream’

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

This Wednesday, President Trump fired off a bizarre tweet aimed at those living their "suburban lifestyle dream" and what he apparently sees as the encroaching threat of lower-income people.

"I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood," Trump tweeted. "Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image