‘I’ve got the virus!’ New Mexico man spits at officers — then assures them COVID ‘doesn’t live in summertime’

“I’ve got the f*cking virus,” Madrid says. “I’m going to spit in your face.”
Officers wrestled Madrid into handcuffs and placed a spit guard over his face, and he was taken to a nearby hospital after complaining that his knees hurt — and then he made statements echoing President Donald Trump’s assurances.
“Don’t worry, you ain’t going to get that virus,” Madrid tells officers at the hospital. “It doesn’t live in the summertime. It dies out like the flu.”
Madrid was charged with three counts of assault on a peace officer for spitting at police.
