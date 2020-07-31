James Murdoch quits News Corp board over ‘disagreements over certain editorial content’: report

The powerful son of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch has resigned from the board of directors of News Corp, the network’s parent company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions,” James Murdoch said in a statement.

Here's James Murdoch's resignation letter from News Corp. A spox for him says there will be no further comment and that the letter speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/hblNMubbQG — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 31, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about the resignation:

James Murdoch already left 21st Century Fox, partly due to his disgust with Fox News. Now he's breaking off ties with the family's other company, News Corp. A big moment in Murdochworld. But: he's still very much connected to the empire through the Murdoch Family Trust. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 31, 2020

Huge loss for News Corp, it will be very hard for them to find another director with James Murdoch’s unique skill set: a combination of being Rupert Murdoch’s son, while also being Rupert Murdoch’s son — Tom Gara (@tomgara) July 31, 2020

I wonder if he had a problem with killing off some of their audience with a flood of Covid disinformation? "James Murdoch Quits News Corp Board Over Editorial Disagreements" https://t.co/ryslCV1EyD — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) July 31, 2020

In January a spokesperson for James Murdoch exclusively told @thedailybeast “Kathryn and James’ views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic is also well known" https://t.co/MSAHiN33l8 — Lachlan Cartwright (@LachCartwright) July 31, 2020

The Murdoch empire now so toxic even the Murdochs won’t touch it https://t.co/2Z8jAj4Mdy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 31, 2020