Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell charged with ‘conspiracy to entice minors’ in sex trafficking operation

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of the late accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is being charged with “conspiracy to entice minors” to travel and engage in “illegal sex acts,” according to a newly unsealed indictment.

The indictment specifically claims that Maxwell “assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims.”

Maxwell and Epstein both knew that “certain victims” were under the age of 18 at the time of their abuse, and the pair abused girls as young as 14 years old, the indictment claims.

The indictment also charges Maxwell with perjury and claims that she “repeatedly lied when questioned about her conduct, including in relation to some of the minor victims” when she testified under oath four years ago.

Maxwell was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday morning, and she is scheduled to appear in court later in the day.