Quantcast
Connect with us

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell charged with ‘conspiracy to entice minors’ in sex trafficking operation

Published

32 mins ago

on

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of the late accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is being charged with “conspiracy to entice minors” to travel and engage in “illegal sex acts,” according to a newly unsealed indictment.

The indictment specifically claims that Maxwell “assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maxwell and Epstein both knew that “certain victims” were under the age of 18 at the time of their abuse, and the pair abused girls as young as 14 years old, the indictment claims.

The indictment also charges Maxwell with perjury and claims that she “repeatedly lied when questioned about her conduct, including in relation to some of the minor victims” when she testified under oath four years ago.

Maxwell was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday morning, and she is scheduled to appear in court later in the day.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Georgia man hung nooses as Halloween decorations — then a meth bust revealed his KKK outfit

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

A police search of a home in Clayton County, Georgia, revealed some disturbing findings, according to Fox5.

When executing a search warrant on the suspected meth house, deputies found around 7 ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a handgun, and around $5,000 in "drug money." They found an "original" KKK robe.

According to officials, the robe is around 60 to 70-years-old.

"Longtime neighbors stated they found it a little extreme when on Halloween they would see nooses hanging in the front yard, but they never imagined where the idea probably originated from," Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said in a statement.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell charged with ‘conspiracy to entice minors’ in sex trafficking operation

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of the late accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is being charged with "conspiracy to entice minors" to travel and engage in "illegal sex acts," according to a newly unsealed indictment.

The indictment specifically claims that Maxwell "assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims."

Maxwell and Epstein both knew that "certain victims" were under the age of 18 at the time of their abuse, and the pair abused girls as young as 14 years old, the indictment claims.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘It’s finally sinking in’: Trump’s coronavirus bungling magnified his flaws — and voters are noticing

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's flaws have always been apparent, but Democratic pollsters say voters are starting to care a lot more about them as the coronavirus wrecks the economy and health care system.

Attacks on Trump's character remain less effective than many Democrats would think, but ad makers have zeroed in on a line of attack that seems to be working, reported Politico.

“One thing we saw in polling a lot before the coronavirus outbreak is that people didn’t think he was a strong leader or a good leader, they complained about his Twitter,” said Nick Ahamed, analytics director at Priorities USA. “But they had a hard time connecting those character flaws they saw in him with their day-to-day experience.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image