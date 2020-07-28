Quantcast
Jerry Nadler comes out firing as Bill Barr appears before Congress: You have ‘aided and abetted’ Trump ‘at his worst’

1 min ago

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) read the riot act to Attorney General William Barr for his “twisted” administration of justice.

The New York Democrat opened the hearing, which was delayed after Nadler was in a car crash, with a fiery rebuke of Barr’s service under President Donald Trump.

“Congress established the Department of Justice to enforce the nation’s first civil rights laws after the Civil War,” Nadler said. “From that moment on, it became the department’s responsibility to ensure the right to vote and to stem the tide of systemic racism. Now, not every attorney general in the intervening 150 years has given full expression to these two goals. I am certain that every administration has fallen short of those promises in some way overtime.”

“But today, under your leadership, sir, these two objectives are more at risk than at any time in modern history,” Nadler added. “Your tenure has been marked by a persistent war against the department’s professional core in an apparent attempt to secure favors for the president. Others have lost sight of the importance of civil rights laws, but now we see the full force of the federal government brought to bear against citizens demonstrating for the advancement of their own civil rights. There is no precedent for the Department of Justice to actively seek out conflict with American citizens under such flimsy pretext or for such petty purposes.”

Nadler ripped Barr for helping the president ignore a pandemic that’s killed 150,000 Americans, and then turning federal agents loose against protesters.

“We are as a nation witnessing the federal government turn violently on its own people, and although responsibility for the government’s failure to protect the health, safety and constitutional rights of the American people belongs squarely to President Trump, he could not have done this alone,” Nadler said. “He needed help. After he finished utterly humiliating his first attorney general, he found you. In your time at the department, you have aided and abetted the worst failing of the president.”

“This administration has twisted the Department of Justice into a shadow of its former self, capable of serving most Americans only after it has first served those in power,” Nadler said. “This committee has responsibility to protect Americans from that kind of corruption, Mr. Barr.”

William Barr attacks ‘bogus’ Russia investigation and ‘violent rioters’ in House Judiciary testimony

1 min ago

July 28, 2020

Attorney General William Barr is expected to attack Democrats and the Department of Justice's own investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign's ties to Russia during his first appearance Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

Barr is scheduled to testify before Rep. Jerry Nadler's, D-N.Y., panel after numerous delays and subpoena threats. The attorney general is set to accuse Democrats of seeking to discredit him and defend his controversial moves since taking office, according to his prepared opening remarks released on Monday.

Maskless man arrested after threatening Black grocery store worker during racist meltdown

1 min ago

July 28, 2020

A man in Hope Mills, North Carolina, was arrested by police after a video circulated social media showing him yelling racial slurs at a Black grocery store employee, The Fayetteville Observer reported.

Eric Shane Cahoon, 41, was arrested on Monday and charged with ethnic intimidation, disorderly conduct by abusive language, communicating threats, intoxicated and disruptive behavior, and second-degree trespassing.

The video was captured by a customer in a local Food Lion store. During the confrontation, Cahoon calls the worker a racial slur and repeatedly challenges him to fight.

Economist Paul Krugman: GOP’s ‘cult of selfishness’ informed its destructive response to coronavirus pandemic

12 mins ago

July 28, 2020

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore has reported a COVID-19 death count of more than 148,000 for the United States, which has become the world’s coronavirus hotspot. Liberal economist Paul Krugman, in his New York Times column, argues that the United States’ high number of coronavirus-related deaths and infections underscores the failures of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. But Krugman also stresses that the problem goes way beyond Trump’s ineptness and exemplifies “America’s cult of selfishness.”

