Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Jesus gives us a choice!’ Utah public meeting goes off the rails as Trump fans denounce mask order

Published

2 hours ago

on

Anti-mask demonstrators derailed Utah County commission meeting about the state mandate requiring schoolchildren to wear face coverings when classes begin.

About 150 parents wearing “Trump 2020” hats and carrying American flags crowded into the small meeting room, pulled tape off seats to mark social distancing space and cheered every time someone mentioned “freedom” or “constitutional rights,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the exact opposite of what we need to be doing,” said commissioner Tanner Ainge, who then called off the meeting. “We should be physically distancing and wearing masks. This room is not complying with those health guidelines.”

Fellow commissioner Bill Lee had called the meeting to propose a vote on a “compassionate exemption” to Gov. Gary Herbert’s statewide school mask mandate, but Ainge said the county didn’t have that authority over the school district.

“The fact that we had it on our agenda, we had nothing to do with it,” said Ainge. “That would be like the school board holding a meeting to discuss the appropriate level of funding for the county sheriff’s department.”

Lee walked into the room wearing a mask, but took it off at the crowd’s urging, and drew claps and whistles when he said he didn’t like government mandates.

The crowd yelled and screamed at counter-protesters outside who were advocating for mask usage as “an act of compassion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an act of submission,” one of the protesters yelled. “Jesus gives us a choice, and mandates are against freedom.”

One couple brought their two children to the demonstration, and the protesters screamed at the family for wearing masks.

“Get that mask off that poor little boy,” a protester yelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrie Hall placed her arm around her son to protect him, the newspaper reported, and tried to explain why masks were necessary during a coronavirus pandemic.

“I’d rather wear a tiny piece of cloth than spread COVID,” the seventh-grader added.

ADVERTISEMENT

One protester walked up to the podium to speak, grabbed a face mask and spit her gum into it.

“It’s garbage,” she shrugged, wadding up the mask. “It doesn’t work anyway. Not for me and not for my kids.”

Outside, protesters carried signs that read “Don’t smother the children” and “Let kids be kids. No masks!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This mandate for the children to wear masks is baloney,” said Cynthia Harding inside the meeting room. “We have the right to make our own choices.”

Tammy Barker, who has two school-age children, later told KTVX-TV that she disagreed with the science on masks.

“I want to stand up and be a voice for the children that they don’t have to wear masks back at school,” Barker said. “I think that the science is not there, I think that there’s contradictory information every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘subconsciously self-detonating’: Ex-White House official

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Anthony Scaramucci believes President Donald Trump's narcissism is causing to self-destruct his political career.

The former White House press secretary, who flamed out of the administration quickly and spectacularly three years ago this month, predicted the president would lose the election badly, and Scaramucci wonders if there's a subconsciously intentional reason behind the loss, reported The Guardian.

"He’s on a trajectory of a downward slope," Scaramucci said, "and he’s doing something – because I know the son of a bitch well – he’s doing something that I find fascinating. He’s subconsciously self-detonating."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Anti-masker rants about ‘Nazis’ after entire liquor store yells at her for not wearing a mask

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

An entire liquor store full of customers and employees yelled at a woman who refused to wear a face mask while in the store -- and the woman wouldn't back down, while also refusing multiple requests to leave.

Independent Denver newspaper WestWord reports that the confrontation broke out earlier this week at Molly's Spirits, a popular liquor store in Lakeside, Colorado.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Stupid and desperate’ GOP governor slammed by ex-RNC head for following Trump’s lead on dealing with COVID-19

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Speaking with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski on Friday morning, the former head of the Republican National Committee hammered the Republican governor of Georgia for following Donald Trump's lead and not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously as their states are swamped with new infections.

To set the stage for Michael Steele, host Brzezinski went off on a rant about the opposition by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to mandating wearing masks to avoid contracting COVID-19, calling the governor's decision "stupidity."

"The stupidity is boundless here, it is truly boundless," she began. " I mean, masks have been determined to keep people safe it is a legitimate and credible mitigation technique. It even could be possible to help businesses open up and revive the economy if we have uniform social distancing guidelines, mask use, and a number of other measures."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image