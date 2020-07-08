Joe Shapiro’s wife disputes Mary Trump’s claim her husband took SATs for Trump

Mary Trump’s upcoming tell-all book alleges that President Donald Trump’s sister did his homework and friend and fellow University of Pennsylvania graduate, Joe Shapiro, took his SATs for him.

ABC News reported Wednesday that Pam Shriver, Shapiro’s widow, said that he would never have done something like that.

“He always did the right thing, and that’s why this hurts,” said Shriver.

Shriver married Shapiro in 1998, a full 30 years after he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro passed away in 1999 after a tough battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

See her statement in the video below: