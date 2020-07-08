Quantcast
Joe Shapiro’s wife disputes Mary Trump’s claim her husband took SATs for Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Mary Trump’s upcoming tell-all book alleges that President Donald Trump’s sister did his homework and friend and fellow University of Pennsylvania graduate, Joe Shapiro, took his SATs for him.

ABC News reported Wednesday that Pam Shriver, Shapiro’s widow, said that he would never have done something like that.

“He always did the right thing, and that’s why this hurts,” said Shriver.

Shriver married Shapiro in 1998, a full 30 years after he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro passed away in 1999 after a tough battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

See her statement in the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany says she has no ‘data’ on whether Tulsa rally increased COVID — but city official says it likely did

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

At Wednesday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was confronted with the fact that President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma led to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Her reply was to plead ignorance: "I have no data to indicate that."

However, according to a health official in Tulsa, the pattern of cases indicates it is "likely" that it did just that.

"President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa in late June that drew thousands of participants and large protests 'likely contributed' to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday," reported Sean Murphy for the Associated Press. "Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday. By comparison, during the week before the June 20 Trump rally, there were 76 cases on Monday and 96 on Tuesday."

Breaking Banner

New Hampshire Republican officials aren’t interested in attending Trump’s upcoming rally

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was supposed to be massive, but one of the main problems that came up for the team is that thousands and thousands of people signed up for tickets, who never attended. This time, they think they've figured it out, said the New York Times.

"Campaign officials believe they will be able to prevent the kind of ticket prank that helped turn Mr. Trump's rally last month," the report said, noting that the crowd was a "far smaller event than expected — but they still can't say for sure."

"Registering for a rally means you've RSVPed with a cellphone number, and we constantly weed out bogus numbers," campaign spokesman, Tim Murtaugh said. "These phony ticket requests never factor into our thinking. What makes this lame attempt at hacking our events even more foolish is the fact that every rally is general admission — entry is on a first-come-first-served basis, and prior registration is not required."

Breaking Banner

New Lincoln Project ad tells voters to remember the Republicans who enabled Trump’s ‘circus of incompetence’

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

In their latest ad, the anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project targeted not the president, but Senate Republicans who have sat by and enabled him.

"Some day soon, the time of Trump will pass," said the narrator. "This circus of incompetence, corruption, and cruelty will end. When it does, the men and women in Trump's Republican Party will come to you, telling you they can repair the damage he has done. They'll beg you to forgive their votes to exonerate Trump from his crimes. Ask you to forgive their silence, their cowardice, and their betrayals as Trump wrecked this nation."

