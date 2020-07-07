Quantcast
Connect with us

Joe Shapiro — the man who took Trump’s SATs for him

Published

1 min ago

on

The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School is being thrust into the spotlight after it was alleged that President Donald Trump was admitted after his sister did his homework for him and a friend named Joe Shapiro took his SATs.

In a new tell-all book by the president’s niece, Mary Trump, it was revealed that the Penn grad wasn’t quite the “genius” he has claimed to be. He announced he was “first in his class at Wharton,” though he never was admitted to the prestigious MBA program at the school and he was never listed on the dean’s list the year he graduated, the Penn student newspaper reported in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I recognize virtually all the names on that list,” 1968 Wharton graduate Stephen Foxman told the Daily Pennsylvanian. “And Trump just wasn’t one of them.”

“If he had done well, his name would have shown up,” Foxman said.

“To hedge his bets he enlisted Joe Shapiro, a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him. That was much easier to pull off in the days before photo IDs and computerized records. Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well,” Mary Trump’s book details.

According to a 1980 profile in New York Magazine, Shapiro noted Trump was “bored” at Wharton.

Shapiro passed away in 1999 at the age of 52 and the New York Times biography of him describes his sterling educational career that is far from the likes of Trump’s lies of being a “very stable genius.” He was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Penn and went on to get a law degree from Harvard with honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He served as an Executive Vice President of Walt Disney and “served as the company’s general counsel under CEO Michael Eisner, and specialized in the negotiation of major contracts,” said Variety.

As he battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma he taught at California State University in Los Angeles.

“Joe rebuilt our entire legal department … He had a brilliant mind both for the law and for business, and he has been much missed throughout Disney,” said Eisner of Shapiro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the news that Shapiro took Trump’s SATs, NPR correspondent Joe Shapiro has been fielding questions. He is not the Shapiro who took the SATs for Trump, though his responses to questions about it have been amusing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Investigative journalist who’s been covering Trump for 35 years explains why you need to take Mary’s Trump’s book seriously

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Mary Trump’s book deserves your close attention because the president’s niece has two advantages that the small band of us who have studied Trump closely over the years do not.

First, she’s family. No one knows you like your family. Your family knows how you behaved at crucial moments when life changing events occur -- births, deaths, divorces, medical emergencies and weddings -- as well as mundane events like Saturday breakfast

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘When the Supreme Court hands down the decision about Trump’s taxes – read page 185’: Maddow says of new book

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

The country is awaiting the ruling on whether President Donald Trump must disclose his financial information as part of New York investigations into fraud. In her Tuesday show, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow explained that she has been through Trump's niece's book from cover to cover and encouraged people to look at page 185, where Mary Trump details how she ended up speaking to the New York Times about the financial records of Trump and his father.

According to the story, Times reporter Suzanne Craig appeared at Mary Trump's door asking about the information. Mary explained that she didn't have any of the documents, but Craig suggested that their lawyer might.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Wall Street is abandoning Trump as his re-election bid looks doomed: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been sinking in the polls for weeks, as a combination of a deadly pandemic, freefalling economy, and nationwide racial unrest has started to undermine even some of his steadfast supporters' confidence in his ability to lead the nation. But for a long time, the financial industry and betting markets at least were more bullish on the president's ability to pull off another win.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image