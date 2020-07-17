Jogger beats up woman who asked him to stay away — or wear a mask

A jogger flipped out, flipped off and then physically assaulted a Washington woman who asked him to cover his face while exercising.

The woman was walking the track between Clark College and Hudson’s Bay High School on Wednesday when she got into an argument with a man who was not wearing a mask or following social distancing guidelines, reported The News Tribune.

ADVERTISEMENT

She tried keeping her distance, but the woman told KATU-TV that the man kept pace with her.

Washington imposed a statewide mask mandate requiring face coverings in public when a six-foot distance cannot be maintained, and violations may result in misdemeanor charges.

The woman asked the jogger to cover his face if he would not stay away from her, and she said he started shouting profanity and making obscene gestures.

She grabbed her phone and took pictures, warned the man she would call police if he didn’t leave her alone and then walked toward her car.

The man followed her to her car and cornered her, and the woman said he assaulted her when she tried to spray him with mace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just like, sick to my stomach,” she said later. “I could have died.”

The woman told the TV station the man struck her in the ribs, back and head, and she claims she suffered an unspecified fracture in the assault.

She said another woman who had been with the man stood by watching while he assaulted her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are seeking both the man and the woman who was with him.

“I just don’t ever want that man to be able to do that to a woman again,” the victim said. “It’s horrifying.”