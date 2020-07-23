Quantcast
Connect with us

Judge orders deposition against Alan Dershowitz by Jeffrey Epstein victim to be unsealed today

Published

12 mins ago

on

A judge has ordered the unsealing of testimony given by Jeffrey Esptein victim Virginia Guiffre that implicates Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz.

According to Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown, Judge Loretta Preska, the Senior United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, has begun the process of “unsealing documents in the defamation case of Ghislaine Maxwell” that will include “the deposition of Virginia Guiffre that includes allegations against Alan Dershowitz.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dershowitz, who served as Epstein’s personal attorney, has been accused by Guiffre of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Dershowitz has denied Guiffre’s charges.

Epstein, who died by apparent suicide last summer, has been accused by multiple women of molesting them when they were teenagers. Maxwell, who for years served as a top Epstein confidant, was arrested earlier this month and charged with assisting and participating in Epstein’s underage sex trafficking schemes.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain lashes out at Mary Trump over tell-all book: ‘People say you’re just trying to make money’

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

"The View's" Meghan McCain lashed out at Mary Trump on Thursday during her interview, saying that she hates tell-all books by family members because she's had them written about her and they were all lies. As a result, McCain attacked Trump, saying people think she's "just trying to make money."

"Well, you're entirely entitled to your opinion," Trump said calmly. "I think if you read the book, you see that I bring to the story my very deep experience within the family. I'm not some stranger writing it. I'm his niece."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge orders deposition against Alan Dershowitz by Jeffrey Epstein victim to be unsealed today

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

A judge has ordered the unsealing of testimony given by Jeffrey Esptein victim Virginia Guiffre that implicates Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz.

According to Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown, Judge Loretta Preska, the Senior United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, has begun the process of "unsealing documents in the defamation case of Ghislaine Maxwell" that will include "the deposition of Virginia Guiffre that includes allegations against Alan Dershowitz."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Deep down he’s terrified’: Mary Trump reveals the president’s biggest fears to The View

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

In a discussion with "The View," President Donald Trump's niece Mary walked through the psychological things she has concluded from observing the president and her father and aunt and uncle over the years.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked about why she thinks that the president is "terrified," as she described in the book.

"I mean, I think he's -- again, I wouldn't say it's conscious, but very deep down, he's terrified of being revealed not to be any of the things he claims to be or believes himself to be," said Mary Trump. "You know, the best, the greatest, the smartest, the man who knows more than everybody else, the self-made man and the incredible success."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image