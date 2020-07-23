Judge orders deposition against Alan Dershowitz by Jeffrey Epstein victim to be unsealed today

A judge has ordered the unsealing of testimony given by Jeffrey Esptein victim Virginia Guiffre that implicates Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz.

According to Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown, Judge Loretta Preska, the Senior United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, has begun the process of “unsealing documents in the defamation case of Ghislaine Maxwell” that will include “the deposition of Virginia Guiffre that includes allegations against Alan Dershowitz.”

Dershowitz, who served as Epstein’s personal attorney, has been accused by Guiffre of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Dershowitz has denied Guiffre’s charges.

Epstein, who died by apparent suicide last summer, has been accused by multiple women of molesting them when they were teenagers. Maxwell, who for years served as a top Epstein confidant, was arrested earlier this month and charged with assisting and participating in Epstein’s underage sex trafficking schemes.