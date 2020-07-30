‘Just an alternate thought’: Donald Trump Jr. defends posting video of ‘demon semen’ doctor pushing fake COVID ‘cure’

Donald Trump Jr. is defending a video he posted to Twitter that features a discredited doctor pushing hydroxychloroquine as a “cure” for COVID-19. Twitter removed the offending video and temporarily suspended him for violating its rules against promoting possibly harmful coronavirus information.

“I post a video, that’s just an alternate thought, a different viewpoint, by actual doctors. Doctors,” the president’s eldest son said vehemently on Fox News Thursday morning (video below), as he pointed his finger. “Not some kooks. These were a dozen doctors on the Capitol steps with a congressman.”

The video was actually filmed in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. The featured physician is now being called the “demon semen doctor.” The Congressman is Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), known for making a sexual assault “joke” about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In the video Dr. Stella Immanuel falsely claims her hydroxychloroquine cocktail cures COVID-19 patients, and with no side effects. She also falsely claims social distancing measures and wearing a mask are unnecessary.

Immanuel, an avid Trump supporter, is the founder and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries. She claims having sex with demons causes miscarriages and a variety of diseases. A registered Houston-area physician, she has called homosexuality the “agenda of the Devil,” and a “perverted, vile behavior that is being taught to our children,” as Media Matters reports.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reported that Dr. Immanuel “has often claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches. She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by ‘reptilians’ and other aliens.”

Watch: