Quantcast
Connect with us

Kanye West calls potential COVID-19 vaccine ‘the mark of the beast’

Published

1 min ago

on

Kanye West cast dark aspersions against a potential coronavirus vaccine as he launches a supposed presidential campaign.

The rapper and producer claims he had the potentially deadly virus in February, but West told Forbes he’s in no hurry to get his children vaccinated — against coronavirus or other ailments.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed,” West claimed. “So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After comparing a potential vaccine, which multiple governments and companies are rushing to produce, to an apocalyptic symbol, West spouted off some widely held conspiracy theories about coronavirus prevention.

“They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven,” West said. “I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Arizona 2016 Trump voter switches to Biden because of COVID-19: ‘He’s looking out for himself only’

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

An Arizona man who voted for President Donald Trump back in 2016 has seen enough of the president and is ready to support former Vice President Joe Biden in November.

In an interview with Reuters, 65-year-old Arizona resident Randy Olsen said that the president's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed him to vote for Biden this fall.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We repent’: Evangelical Christians wrestle with racism and their own silence

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

SEATTLE — Joseph Castleberry, president of Northwest University, an evangelical school in Kirkland, Wash., was sitting at his desk in early May when he started seeing Facebook posts about a Black man killed while jogging through a coastal Georgia town.As Castleberry read about 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, fatally shot by white men shown on video chasing him down, he said: “It just broke my heart.”“It was so obviously a case of unjust vigilantism, and it sure looked like racism to me,” said the university president, who is white, and acknowledges intimate knowledge of racism from a childhood in s... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump ‘would throw Mike Pence in a wood chipper’ to shake up the election: White House sources

Published

56 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has proven to be a volatile and unpredictable president, and more and more individuals close to him believe he might upend the November election.

One veteran Republican operative told Politico that it's been stunning how many Trump associates believe he could bail out of the race to avoid a repudiating defeat, just as he's declared bankruptcy in his business career.

“He doesn’t want to be a loser, and that’s all in jeopardy now,” the strategist said. “It’s less than 50-50, but I’m amazed at the amount of New Yorkers that are talking about this — his former friends. ... They think he’s looking for an excuse to get out.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image