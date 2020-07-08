Kanye West calls potential COVID-19 vaccine ‘the mark of the beast’

Kanye West cast dark aspersions against a potential coronavirus vaccine as he launches a supposed presidential campaign.

The rapper and producer claims he had the potentially deadly virus in February, but West told Forbes he’s in no hurry to get his children vaccinated — against coronavirus or other ailments.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed,” West claimed. “So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast.”

After comparing a potential vaccine, which multiple governments and companies are rushing to produce, to an apocalyptic symbol, West spouted off some widely held conspiracy theories about coronavirus prevention.

“They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven,” West said. “I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.”