Kayleigh McEnany busted by CNN reporter for ‘unbelievable’ lies about Trump and the Confederate flag

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN reporter Abby Phillip on Tuesday busted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for blatantly lying about President Donald Trump’s defense of the Confederate flag.

During a CNN segment on Trump’s attacks on NASCAR for banning drivers from displaying the Confederate flag on their vehicles, Phillip noted how McEnany tried to pretend that the president hadn’t actually come out in defense of the flag.

“I mean, he has for many years, since he’s been president, defended Confederate symbols going all the way back to the Charlottesville debate.,” she said. “So, it’s really unbelievable that Kayleigh McEnany would somehow pretend that when the president was weighing in — she claimed that it was just one word at the bottom of a tweet. Well, it was actually a whole sentence that referred to the Confederate flag.”

Phillip also called out McEnany for denying that Trump supporters regularly wave the Confederate flag at his rallies, when a simple search of past video footage shows that’s not true.

“Asked about Confederate flags being flown at the president’s rallies, she said that, you know, noncampaign merchandise isn’t allowed to be flown at his rallies,” Phillip said. “So I went back to go see, because I have seen Confederate flags at the president’s rallies, and they were actually fairly commonplace back in 2016 and 2015… When I was in Tulsa just a couple of weeks ago, there were Confederate flags all over the place.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
A historian explains how America will collapse by 2025 — using 4 different scenarios

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

A soft landing for America 40 years from now? Don’t bet on it. The demise of the United States as the global superpower could come far more quickly than anyone imagines. If Washington is dreaming of 2040 or 2050 as the end of the American Century, a more realistic assessment of domestic and global trends suggests that in 2025, just 15 years from now, it could all be over except for the shouting.

Despite the aura of omnipotence most empires project, a look at their history should remind us that they are fragile organisms. So delicate is their ecology of power that, when things start to go truly bad, empires regularly unravel with unholy speed: just a year for Portugal, two years for the Soviet Union, eight years for France, 11 years for the Ottomans, 17 years for Great Britain, and, in all likelihood, 22 years for the United States, counting from the crucial year 2003.

Driver rams protesters after Indiana man survives attempted lynching

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

A driver struck two protesters in Indiana during a demonstration against the attempted lynching of a local civil rights activist.

Vauhxx Booker, a Bloomington human rights commissioner, was attacked by a group of white men and women July 4 while camping at nearby Lake Monroe, and protesters took to the streets to demand charges against the assailants, reported The Bloomingtonian.

Trump’s obsession with wrecking Obamacare is pushing him into a political buzzsaw: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's administration has asked the Supreme Court to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act at a time when the United States is suffering from a deadly pandemic.

An Axios analysis written by Drew Altman of the Kaiser Family Foundation argues that Trump's insistence on demolishing all of Obamacare puts him at odds not just with Democratic and independent voters, but also a majority of Republican voters.

